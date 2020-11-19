The U.S. is currently seeing bigger COVID numbers than anything we witnessed in the spring or summer, and that means the everyday activities that we had just recently reinstated are becoming dangerous again. In a new interview with The New York Times, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and one of the nation's leading voices amid the pandemic, said there are some things he just wouldn't do right now. While speaking with Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, Fauci made clear he's not suggesting a nationwide lockdown. "There are some essential businesses that you want to keep open. You want to keep grocery stores open, supermarkets open, things that people need for their subsistence," he said. "You might, if it's done properly, keep open some nonessential businesses, you know, things like clothing stores, department stores." At the same time, there are other businesses he wouldn't patronize as coronavirus cases continue to climb. Read on to find out the four places Dr. Fauci says he wouldn't go amid this COVID surge, and for more ways to measure your risk, check out The Easiest Way to Tell If You've Been Exposed to COVID.

1 Restaurants

"If we're in the hot zone the way we are now, where there's so many infections around, I would feel quite uncomfortable even being in a restaurant. And particularly if it was at full capacity," Fauci said.

2 Public transportation

"It depends on your individual circumstances. If you are someone who is in the highest risk category, as best as possible, don't travel anywhere," Fauci said when asked about public transportation. "If you go someplace, you have a car, you're in your car by yourself, not getting on a crowded subway, not getting on a crowded bus."

3 Planes

Fauci also said that high-risk folks, like himself, as he's 79 years old, should avoid "flying in an airplane." However, "If you're a 25-year-old who has no underlying conditions, that's much different," he explained.

4 Bars

"Bars are really problematic. I have to tell you, if you look at some of the outbreaks that we've seen, it's when people go into bars, crowded bars," Fauci said, repeating the concern he's been sharing since the summer. "I used to like to sit at a bar and grab a hamburger and a beer. But when you're at a bar, people are leaning over your shoulder to get a drink, people next to each other like this. It's kind of fun because it's social, but it's not fun when this virus is in the air. So I would think that if there's anything you want to clamp down on for the time being, it's bars."