On Jan. 19, Dolly Parton turned 74 years old. And though the country music icon has recently been winning over a younger generation of fans with her incredible talent and charm, she's now solidified that by launching the greatest meme of 2020 thus far. On Jan. 21, she shared a collage of her many different sides with the caption, "Get you a woman who can do it all." And now, everyone's doing the Dolly Parton challenge.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

The tweet went viral and, soon, other celebrities were sharing photos that showcase their professionalism (LinkedIn), their devotion to friends and family (Facebook), their fabulousness (Instagram), and their sexiness (Tinder).

For example, here's Kerry Washington nailing the Dolly Parton challenge.

As did Kristen Chenoweth.

.@DollyParton is my favorite trendsetter. Which one are YOU today?! reply back! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u4GNP80aDk — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) January 23, 2020

And Janet Jackson also joined in, as if there wasn't enough queendom to go around.

Always an original, Naomi Campbell threw YouTube into the mix. Looks like she's about to make a pretty great cleaning hack tutorial.

Donatella Versace took on the challenge, too, officially making this the meme for all queens.

And because the Dolly Parton challenge knows no gender, here is Mark Ruffalo absolutely killing it.

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

As silly as it may seem, the viral challenge is also a nice reminder that there are many different versions of us that can peacefully coexist. So, as always, thanks, Dolly!