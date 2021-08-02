Our pets are part of our family, which is why it's especially scary to hear that something we're feeding them could possibly make them sick. Unfortunately, that could be the case if you're feeding your dog food from one company, which just issued a recall on eight of its products, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The pet food company is now warning dog owners to scan their pantries for the potentially harmful products and to stop using them as soon as possible. Read on to find out if you have this dog food in your home and what to look for if you've been feeding it to your pet.

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall of some of its dog food products.

Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall of eight of its products on July 29. All of the recalled products had a "best if used by" date of Feb. 11, 2022 and were marked "Lot: TA1," "Lot: TA2," or "Lot: TD2."

Here are the bags of dog food affected by the recall:

3.5-lb bags of Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Rice Recipe with UPC 073657 008736

30-lb bags of Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 073657 008750

15-lb bags of Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 073657 008750

14-lb bags of Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 711535 509523

15-lb bags of Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Rice Recipe with UPC 070155 113597

30-lb bags of Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 073657 380313

5-lb bags of Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 4099100129441

40-lb bags of Elm Pet Foods Naturals Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe with UPC 070155225221

If you have a bag of this dog food at home, you should immediately stop using it, Sunshine Mills says in the recall notice. You may return any recalled products to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You may also contact Sunshine Mills directly via its customer service line (800) 705-2111 or via email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

The recalled dog food may contain elevated aflatoxin levels.

According to the recall notice, these bags of dog food contain "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin above the acceptable limit." While aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus, they note, it can be harmful in significant quantities.

Aflatoxin—a mycotoxin, or poison, related to fungi and mold—tends to grow on corn, peanuts, and other grains that are commonly used in pet foods. Though small amounts aren't harmful, higher quantities can cause illness, liver damage, or even death. And because dogs typically eat the same thing every day, they're particularly susceptible to becoming sick if high aflatoxin levels are present in their food.

Luckily, according to the FDA announcement, no illnesses or fatalities have been reported in connection to this current recall.

If your dog has any of these symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, call your vet right away.

The FDA notes that if your pet has eaten any of the recalled dog food, you should monitor them to see if they appear to be sluggish or lethargic, reluctant to eat, have a yellowish tint to their eyes or gums, or they're vomiting or have diarrhea.

If your pet ate the food in question and is experiencing any of those symptoms, you should contact your vet immediately.

This is not the first time Sunshine Mills has recalled its dog food.

Sunshine Mills has had a recurring issue with elevated aflatoxin levels in its dog food, it seems. In Sept. 2020, the company recalled 12 lots of its products over the potential toxin, and the next month, they expanded the recall to include an additional 46 lots. The recall was initiated after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture found elevated aflatoxin levels in a 4-lb bag of Sunshine Mills' pet food during a routine sampling.

Additionally, some of the company's dog food tested positive for Salmonella in June of this year, an issue it also faced in Aug. 2020. Going further back, in 2018, some Sunshine Mills' dog foods were recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D, which can lead to poisoning in dogs when consumed in high amounts.

In all of these instances, no dogs were reported to get sick from the food.

