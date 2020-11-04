We all know the medicine we take can often cause side effects, but sometimes the pills used to make us feel better can actually be plain dangerous due to contamination, as is the case with a common diabetes medicine that was just recalled. Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. has announced that it is voluntarily recalling four lots of a diabetes medication that it produces. In a statement, the company warned that the tablets have been found to contain dangerously high levels of nitrosamine, also known as NDMA, which is classified as a "probable human carcinogen" (a substance that may cause cancer). Read on to find out more, and for another recent recall that should be on your radar, know that If You Use This Mouthwash, Get Rid of It Right Now.

NDMA is a relatively common environmental contaminant found in everything from water to food, but the amount in some Nostrum Laboratories' metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets is above the recommended average intake limit of 96 ng per day, per the latest guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The tablets in question, metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in both 500 mg and 750 mg, are prescribed along with dietary and exercise programs in order to improve blood glucose control in adults who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The product has been distributed nationwide to wholesalers and can be identified as an off-white oblong tablet with the letters "NM5" or "NM7" embossed into it. (A full list of the lot numbers and expiration dates can be found on the FDA's site for both the 500 mg tablets and the 750 mg tablets.)

Nostrum Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse reactions to patients taking the tablets, but this marks the second time in recent weeks that NDMA has caused an issue with diabetes medications. There was also a similar product recall earlier this summer. In total, nine pharmaceutical companies have now issued recalls for similar reasons surrounding diabetes medication.

All distributors who handle metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are being notified in writing by Nostrum Laboratories, who are arranging for the return of all products. Pharmacies that are stocking the diabetes medication should return the drugs to the point of purchase.

For individual consumers, the FDA's advice is to consult your doctor and arrange a replacement medication before stopping taking the tablets. "It could be dangerous for patients with type 2 diabetes to stop taking their metformin without first talking to their healthcare professional," the FDA warns.

If patients have specific medical questions regarding this recall, they can also contact Nostrum Laboratories via email (quality@nostrumpharma.com) or via phone at 816-308-4941 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. Read on for more products in your home that could be dangerous, and for an urgent hazard in your kitchen, know that If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, You Should Get Rid of It Now.

