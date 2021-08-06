Smarter Living

If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately

This product has already caused millions of dollars in property damage.

By Allie Hogan
August 6, 2021
Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.

About two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to fire hazards.

Recalled Classic brand dehumidifier
Consumer Product Safety Commission

On Aug. 4, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that about two million dehumidifiers produced by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. The recall includes over a dozen popular brand names, such as Commercial Cool, Edgestar, Friedrich, Honeywell, Whirlpool, and more. The dehumidifiers were found to "overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards," according to the statement. The recall also extends beyond the U.S., with about 380,000 dehumidifiers recalled in Canada and about 25,000 recalled in Mexico.

If you own one of these dehumidifiers, you should stop using it immediately.

Recalled Edgestar brand dehumidifier
Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you own any of the impacted dehumidifiers, the CPSC advises you to "stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund." They note that the amount that you will be refunded will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier. If you need to contact New Widetech, you can call 877-251-1512 or head to the company's website for more information.

Over 100 incidents of overheating or catching fire have occurred with these devices.

Recalled Whirlpool brand dehumidifier
Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the statement, New Widetech knows of 107 incidents in which the recalled dehumidifiers overheated and in some cases caught fire. Luckily, no injuries related to the dehumidifiers have been reported. However, these accidents have resulted in about $17 million in property damage, per the CSPC.

The recalled dehumidifiers were sold between 2009 and 2017.

Recalled Commercial cool brand dehumidifier
Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CSPC reported that these faulty dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers in the U.S. from Feb. 2009 to Aug. 2017. Every product impacted by the recall is listed in the statement. If you believe you own one of the recalled dehumidifiers, look for the brand name, model number, and pint capacity on the nameplate sticker on the back of your device to see if it matches one on the list.

