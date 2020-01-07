Culture

College Professor's Candid "Decade in Review" Tweet Reveals Hard Truths

Christina Fattore revealed the struggle behind all of those self-reflective social media posts on Twitter.

By Diana Bruk January 7, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
January 7, 2020
mom viral "year in review" tweet
circle

It's the start of a new year and a new decade, so you've probably seen plenty of posts on social media of friends and family members listing all of their accomplishments from the last 10 years as a sort of personal "decade in review." While they're meant to be self-reflective and an exercise in gratitude, they can also make other people feel bad about their own achievements or feel like others have it easier than they do. Well, one college professor wrote an inspiring Twitter thread that proves that "decade in review" posts are not always what they seem.

On New Year's Day, Christina Fattore, PhD, an associate professor of political science at West Virginia University and mom of two, tweeted out her own "decade in review" and, boy, was it impressive. She got engaged, got married, bought a house, had two babies, and got tenure. Amazing, right?

But then she followed up with a series of tweets to prove that all of this was not as easy as the itemized list made it appear. Behind the scenes, Fattore said she dealt with fertility issues, multiple surgeries, "crippling postpartum depression," and plenty of tears over whether or not she'd get tenure.

The tweets showed how much Fattore had to overcome and how she fought tooth and nail to get what she wanted. She tweeted that she shared all of this because you "never know what others are going through."

"I get sad when I hear people comparing themselves to others," she wrote. "Some years/decades are better than others. Be kind to yourself and empathetic to others."

The Twitter thread went viral, with more than 2,000 retweets and 20,000 likes in just one week.

And people commended and thanked Fattore for her honesty.

Many wrote that it felt better celebrating someone's accomplishments once you knew how much work went into them.

And we can all relate to the fact that the road to success is paved with ups and downs.

So, if you're reading this and you feel like your life doesn't stack up when compared to others, just remember that there's often a lot of struggle beyond what people are willing to share.

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • woman installing white lightbulb in home, property damage
    woman installing white lightbulb in home, property damage
    Smarter Living

    50 Mistakes You're Making With Your Home

    This year, nix these classic home repair errors.

  • young black female doctor talking to older white male patient
    young black female doctor talking to older white male patient
    Health

    How 19 Cancer Survivors Got Diagnosed

    Don't let these symptoms go unchecked.

  • man takes paralyzed dog out for walks in wagon
    man takes paralyzed dog out for walks in wagon
    Culture

    This Man & His Paralyzed Dog Will Warm Your Heart

    "He just said that she would do the same for him."

  • husband texts in bed with wife, annoying things people do
    husband texts in bed with wife, annoying things people do
    Smarter Living

    33 Things You Should Never Say Over Text

    Stop sending these texts ASAP.

  • shirts on sale
    shirts on sale
    Smarter Living

    15 Must-Have Items On Sale This Week

    Get 'em before they're gone!

  • Shot of a mature man looking thoughtful while working on a laptop at home
    Shot of a mature man looking thoughtful while working on a laptop at home
    Smarter Living

    21 Surprising Things Distracting You at Work

    Chances are, you're killing your own productivity.

© 2019 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE