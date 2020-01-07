It's the start of a new year and a new decade, so you've probably seen plenty of posts on social media of friends and family members listing all of their accomplishments from the last 10 years as a sort of personal "decade in review." While they're meant to be self-reflective and an exercise in gratitude, they can also make other people feel bad about their own achievements or feel like others have it easier than they do. Well, one college professor wrote an inspiring Twitter thread that proves that "decade in review" posts are not always what they seem.

On New Year's Day, Christina Fattore, PhD, an associate professor of political science at West Virginia University and mom of two, tweeted out her own "decade in review" and, boy, was it impressive. She got engaged, got married, bought a house, had two babies, and got tenure. Amazing, right?

My decade in review:

Got engaged

Got married

Had baby #1

Bought a house

Tenured

Had Baby #2

Kicked ass at work Now… want to know a secret? 1/ — Christina Fattore (@cfattorewvu) January 1, 2020

But then she followed up with a series of tweets to prove that all of this was not as easy as the itemized list made it appear. Behind the scenes, Fattore said she dealt with fertility issues, multiple surgeries, "crippling postpartum depression," and plenty of tears over whether or not she'd get tenure.

Dealt with crippling cramps due to endometriosis and possible Adenomyosis

Decided I couldn't live like this anymore so had a hysterectomy (surgery #6)

Through all this, taught all my courses and wrote and published. 4/ — Christina Fattore (@cfattorewvu) January 1, 2020

The tweets showed how much Fattore had to overcome and how she fought tooth and nail to get what she wanted. She tweeted that she shared all of this because you "never know what others are going through."

"I get sad when I hear people comparing themselves to others," she wrote. "Some years/decades are better than others. Be kind to yourself and empathetic to others."

The Twitter thread went viral, with more than 2,000 retweets and 20,000 likes in just one week.

And people commended and thanked Fattore for her honesty.

Christina: this post means so much! Touched my soul. Hope it goes viral simply for the honesty we all need about our successes and our lives. — Toni Bell (Teague) (@ToniTeagueBell) January 1, 2020

Many wrote that it felt better celebrating someone's accomplishments once you knew how much work went into them.

Thks for sharing & being so honest. Made me tear up reading it & reflecting on the fact that we're all dealing w. untold things behind-the-scenes & THAT is where real life lives. Not the shiny sound bites of achievements which tends to make the headlines. — #ClaudineMoore (@ClaudineMoore) January 2, 2020

And we can all relate to the fact that the road to success is paved with ups and downs.

Thank you for this. I had a really similar decade (infertility, adeno, other medical stuff, hysterectomy, lost two parents, almost died), and while I'm often open about it, sometimes I just want to talk about the positives (defended, job, tenure). We're all balancing acts. — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) January 3, 2020

So, if you're reading this and you feel like your life doesn't stack up when compared to others, just remember that there's often a lot of struggle beyond what people are willing to share.