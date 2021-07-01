This Is the State Where People Have the Most Debt, Data Shows
Find out if you're in the hole for more than your state's average.
If you're like 80 percent of Americans, the Pew Research Center says, your personal finances are saddled with some form of debt—and most types are dramatically on the rise. According to a 2020 survey from the credit bureau Experian, consumer debt has increased a shocking 31 percent overall since 2010. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, personal loans have risen 6 percent, mortgage debt by 7 percent, and student loans by 12 percent during that same time period. While strategic borrowing can be part of a sound long-term investment plan in your housing, education, and more, many Americans become trapped in a cycle of debt that's difficult to escape. But just how much debt does the average person have and how does that differ from state to state?
Finance site GOBankingRates surveyed more than 2,500 Americans in 2019 about their debts, probing the details of their total money owed, including mortgage rates, student loans, medical debt, auto loans, credit card debt, and more. They found that where you live may contribute to whether you're in the red or the black. Based on their findings, we at Best Life ranked every state's average debt from lowest to highest, so read on to see how much debt people have in your state and which state is in the deepest debt.
50
Alaska
Average debt: $2,286.43
49
Louisiana
Average debt: $6,139.85
48
South Dakota
Average debt: $6,738.38
47
Nebraska
Average debt: $8,426
46
Delaware
Average debt: $8,583.75
45
West Virginia
Average debt: $9,253.92
44
Idaho
Average debt: $9,300.55
43
Georgia
Average debt: $13,229.68
42
Ohio
Average debt: $14,769.86
41
Kentucky
Average debt: $16,060.05
40
Arkansas
Average debt: $18,790.17
39
Missouri
Average debt: $19,011.72
38
Tennessee
Average debt: $20,466.45
37
Utah
Average debt: $21,715.38
36
Michigan
Average debt: $21,718.89
35
Arizona
Average debt: $22,037.88
34
New Mexico
Average debt: $22,325.06
33
Alabama
Average debt: $23,902.26
32
Mississippi
Average debt: $24,083.34
31
New Hampshire
Average debt: $24,091
30
North Carolina
Average debt: $28,089.26
29
Vermont
Average debt: $30,000.09
28
Pennsylvania
Average debt: $30,277.44
27
Connecticut
Average debt: $32,045.45
26
Washington
Average debt: $32,562.97
25
Iowa
Average debt: $33,594.07
24
Rhode Island
Average debt: $34,454.64
23
Florida
Average debt: $34,468.59
22
Colorado
Average debt: $34,925.25
21
Kansas
Average debt: $35,217.05
20
North Dakota
Average debt: $36,012.50
19
California
Average debt: $38,890.97
18
New Jersey
Average debt: $39,070.92
17
Wisconsin
Average debt: $39,203.34
16
Massachusetts
Average debt: $42,003.81
15
South Carolina
Average debt: $43,110.51
14
Montana
Average debt: $46,740
13
Oregon
Average debt: $54,865.90
12
New York
Average debt: $70,153.60
11
Wyoming
Average debt: $76,844.63
10
Virginia
Average debt: $81,194.04
9
Maine
Average debt: $91,183.42
8
Illinois
Average debt: $98,309.16
7
Minnesota
Average debt: $113,455.30
6
Nevada
Average debt: $165,739.71
5
Indiana
Average debt: $166,844.21
4
Oklahoma
Average debt: $174,838.92
3
Texas
Average debt: $185,583.79
2
2
Maryland
Average debt: $284,851.41
1
Hawaii
Average debt: $869,250
