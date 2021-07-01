Smarter Living

This Is the State Where People Have the Most Debt, Data Shows

Find out if you're in the hole for more than your state's average.

By Lauren Gray
July 1, 2021
Lauren Gray
By Lauren Gray
July 1, 2021

If you're like 80 percent of Americans, the Pew Research Center says, your personal finances are saddled with some form of debt—and most types are dramatically on the rise. According to a 2020 survey from the credit bureau Experian, consumer debt has increased a shocking 31 percent overall since 2010. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, personal loans have risen 6 percent, mortgage debt by 7 percent, and student loans by 12 percent during that same time period. While strategic borrowing can be part of a sound long-term investment plan in your housing, education, and more, many Americans become trapped in a cycle of debt that's difficult to escape. But just how much debt does the average person have and how does that differ from state to state?

Finance site GOBankingRates surveyed more than 2,500 Americans in 2019 about their debts, probing the details of their total money owed, including mortgage rates, student loans, medical debt, auto loans, credit card debt, and more. They found that where you live may contribute to whether you're in the red or the black. Based on their findings, we at Best Life ranked every state's average debt from lowest to highest, so read on to see how much debt people have in your state and which state is in the deepest debt.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.

50
Alaska

a man hiking in alaska duringthe summer
Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock

Average debt: $2,286.43

49
Louisiana

exterior architecture in New Orleans, southern and festive
iStock

Average debt: $6,139.85

48
South Dakota

cityscape photo of down Sioux Falls, South Dakota at night
iStock

Average debt: $6,738.38

47
Nebraska

Nebraska State Capitol and downtown Lincoln, Nebraska at sunrise
iStock

Average debt: $8,426

46
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

Average debt: $8,583.75

45
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Average debt: $9,253.92

44
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Average debt: $9,300.55

43
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

Average debt: $13,229.68

42
Ohio

aerial view of gallipolis ohio
Shutterstock

Average debt: $14,769.86

41
Kentucky

Shutterstock

Average debt: $16,060.05

40
Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas at dawn
iStock

Average debt: $18,790.17

39
Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

Average debt: $19,011.72

38
Tennessee

lower broadway area, nashville, Tennessee, street
f11photo / Shutterstock

Average debt: $20,466.45

37
Utah

cityscape photo of Center Street and downtown Provo, Utah at dusk
iStock

Average debt: $21,715.38

36
Michigan

downtown Detroit Michigan
f11photo / Shutterstock

Average debt: $21,718.89

35
Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

Average debt: $22,037.88

34
New Mexico

ancient dwellings of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Taos Pueblo in New Mexico
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Average debt: $22,325.06

33
Alabama

The skyline of Mobile, Alabama at dusk
iStock

Average debt: $23,902.26

32
Mississippi

The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at dusk
iStock

Average debt: $24,083.34

31
New Hampshire

New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Average debt: $24,091

30
North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Average debt: $28,089.26

29
Vermont

red farmhouses, orange trees, and rural land in Reading, Vermont at sunrise
Shutterstock

Average debt: $30,000.09

28
Pennsylvania

harrisburg pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Average debt: $30,277.44

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich In Your State, According to Data.

27
Connecticut

aerial view of new haven
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Average debt: $32,045.45

26
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Average debt: $32,562.97

25
Iowa

white houses, green land and empty roads, photo taken from above, in Iowa City, Iowa
Shutterstock

Average debt: $33,594.07

24
Rhode Island

Beavertail Lighthouse in jamestown rhode island
iStock/DenisTangneyJr

Average debt: $34,454.64

23
Florida

wooden bridge and lake at John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida
iStock

Average debt: $34,468.59

RELATED: This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows.

22
Colorado

skyline and mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado at dusk
Shutterstock

Average debt: $34,925.25

21
Kansas

Kansas
Shutterstock

Average debt: $35,217.05

20
North Dakota

downtown fargo and the fargo movie theater in north dakota
Shutterstock

Average debt: $36,012.50

19
California

bixby bridge, sunset, california
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Average debt: $38,890.97

RELATED: This City Has the Most Overpriced Homes in America, According to Data.

18
New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Average debt: $39,070.92

17
Wisconsin

milwaukee wisconsin skyline
Shutterstock

Average debt: $39,203.34

16
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Average debt: $42,003.81

15
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average debt: $43,110.51

14
Montana

glaciers and a meadow in Glacier National Park, Montana at dusk
iStock

Average debt: $46,740

13
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
iStock

Average debt: $54,865.90

12
New York

New York City Skyline on the East River with Brooklyn Bridge at sunset.
iStock

Average debt: $70,153.60

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Retire in Your State, According to Data.

11
Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Average debt: $76,844.63

10
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average debt: $81,194.04

9
Maine

lake and autumn trees in Augusta, Maine
iStock

Average debt: $91,183.42

8
Illinois

cityscape photo of downtown Aurora, Illinois
iStock

Average debt: $98,309.16

RELATED: This Is the Richest Zip Code in Your State, Data Shows.

7
Minnesota

cityscape photo of river, bridge, and buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Average debt: $113,455.30

6
Nevada

hotels and casinos in las vegas, nevada
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average debt: $165,739.71

5
Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

Average debt: $166,844.21

4
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Average debt: $174,838.92

3
Texas

city skyline of Austin, Texas at sunset
iStock

Average debt: $185,583.79

And for more news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Maryland

baltimore skyline
iStock

Average debt: $284,851.41

1
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
iStock

Average debt: $869,250

RELATED: This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make in Your State, Data Shows.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • McCain Says This Former "View" Co-Host Helped Her
    McCain Says This Former "View" Co-Host Helped Her
    Culture

    McCain Says This Former "View" Co-Host Helped Her

    She "has really helped me with this decision" to leave.

  • Bill Joel, Alexa Joel, and Christie Brinkley in 1988
    Bill Joel, Alexa Joel, and Christie Brinkley in 1988
    Culture

    Billy Joel's Daughter Releases New Song

    See what musician Alexa Ray Joel is up to now.

  • Close up of female health Professional in PPE introducing a nasal swab to a senior female patient at her house. Rapid Antigen Test kit to analyze nasal culture sampling while coronavirus Pandemic.
    Close up of female health Professional in PPE introducing a nasal swab to a senior female patient at her house. Rapid Antigen Test kit to analyze nasal culture sampling while coronavirus Pandemic.
    Health

    The Delta Variant Is Dominant in These 4 States

    Data show the variant has already taken over here.

  • Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021.
    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021.
    Culture

    The Most Surprising Thing About the Unveiling

    William and Harry shocked everyone by doing this.

  • Female doctor with medical gloves, doing COVID-19 Throat swab test of senior male patient at her office
    Female doctor with medical gloves, doing COVID-19 Throat swab test of senior male patient at her office
    Health

    Breakthrough COVID Infections Share 3 Things

    Vaccinated people who get COVID have this in common.

  • pharmacist filling prescription
    pharmacist filling prescription
    Health

    If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

    Using this drug could have serious consequences.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group