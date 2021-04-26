Smarter Living

This Is the Deadliest Road in America, According to Data

The numbers show that this U.S. road has the most deaths per mile.

By Paul Thompson
April 26, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
April 26, 2021

According to the latest data from the Association for Safe International Road Travel, nearly 40,000 people in the United States die every year in car accidents. That's a traffic fatality rate of 12.4 deaths per 100,000 people. And while you should exercise caution anytime you get behind the wheel—whether you're running to the corner market or heading out on a cross-country road trip—there are certain stretches of highway in the U.S. proven to be especially dangerous, according to recent research from Teletrac Navman. The California-based software company analyzed data for the most recent three-year period available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find out which U.S. highway experiences the most deaths per mile of road. Read on to discover the deadliest road in America, and for more on dangerous driving, This State Has the Worst Drivers in America, According to Data.

10
I-85: Montgomery, Alabama–Petersburg, Virginia

I-85 road sign in Atlanta
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.61

And for the place with different kinds of danger, check out The Most Dangerous State in America, According to Data.

9
I-19: Nogales, Arizona–Tucson, Arizona

I-19 road sign in Arizona
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.63

8
I-95: Miami, Florida–Houlton, Maine

Interstate 95 dangerous highways
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.64

And for another accident-prone part of the country, This Is the Unluckiest State in America, According to Data.

7
I-30: Aledo, Texas–North Little Rock, Arkansas

I-30 road sign to Abilene
Hajai Photo / Shutterstock.com

Deaths per mile: 0.65

6
I-12: Baton Rouge, Louisiana–Slidell, Louisiana

I-12 road sign in New Orleans
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.67

5
Route 92: St. Petersburg, Florida–Daytona Beach, Florida

U.S. 92 road sign to Orlando and Daytona Beach
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.71

And for more useful facts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
I-17: Phoenix, Arizona–Flagstaff, Arizona

I-17 road sign in Arizona
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Deaths per mile: 0.71

3
Route 192: Four Corners, Florida–Indialantic, Florida

U.S. 192 road sign in Florida
Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

Deaths per mile: 0.87

2
I-45: Galveston, Texas–Dallas, Texas

I-45 road sign
Shutterstock

Deaths per mile: 0.91

1
I-4: Tampa, Florida–Daytona Beach, Florida

I-4 road sign in Florida
VIAVAL TOURS / Shutterstock.com

Deaths per mile: 1.13

And for the state behaving irresponsibly, This Is the Most Reckless State in America, According to Data.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Culture

    "American Idol" Star Shares Cancer Journey

    Avalon Young has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

  • Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Health

    Don't Drink More Than This After Your Vaccine

    It could reduce the shot's efficacy.

  • Man getting COVID vaccine
    Man getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Wait 2 Weeks After Your Shot to Start This Med

    Experts say it could impact the vaccine's efficacy.

  • A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    Health

    If You Smell This, Your Risk of Seizures May Be High

    A new study finds there could be a link.

  • Elon Musk in Washington, DC in October 2020
    Elon Musk in Washington, DC in October 2020
    Culture

    "SNL" Has a Controversial Upcoming Host

    Some of the show's stars are not happy about it.

  • anthony hopkins in slipstream
    anthony hopkins in slipstream
    Culture

    The Worst Anthony Hopkins Movies of All Time

    These films weren't Oscar-worthy.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group