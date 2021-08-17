Culture

Daniel Craig knows exactly how much money he wants to have at the end of his life: none. In a resurfaced interview with the UK magazine Saga, the James Bond star explained that he does not believe in leaving inheritances and that his philosophy on wealth means not keeping it all for yourself and your family. As a major movie star, there's no doubt that Craig has a lot of money—he reportedly made $25 million for starring in the upcoming 007 film, No Time to Die—and he's very clear on his stance when it comes to handling it. Read on to see what Craig had to tell the magazine about his fortune and to learn more about his two kids.

Craig's philosophy on money revolves around an old saying.

Daniel Craig at the German premiere of "Skyfall" in 2012
Piotr Zajac / Shutterstock.com

According to the Daily Mail, in the interview now published in Candis magazine, Craig said, "'Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" the actor said. "I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."

Carnegie is known for writing that the "man who dies…rich, dies disgraced." The steel industrialist believed that wealthy people were morally required to give away their riches and help their community.

He doesn't plan to leave inheritances to his kids.

Daniel Craig at the premiere of "Knives Out" in 2019
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Craig also reportedly explained that, more specifically, he doesn't believe in passing down large inheritances to children. "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," he said. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

According to the Daily Mail, Craig's net worth is around $160 million.

Craig has two children.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the premiere of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in Madrid, Spain in 2012
Shelly Wall / Shutterstock.com

The 53-year-old actor has two children. He shares his 29-year-old daughter, model Ella Loudon, with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. Since 2011, Craig has been married to Rachel Weisz, and they welcomed a daughter together in 2018. Weisz also has a 15-year-old son, Henry, with her ex-partner, director Darren Aronofsky.

He is otherwise extremely private about his family life.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig at the Weinstein Company Golden Globes After Party in 2013
Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com

Both Craig and Weisz keep their family life private for the most part; they haven't even publicly shared the name of their daughter. In a rare comment during a 2018 interview with The New York Times (via People), Weisz said of her pregnancy, "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy." She added, "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

In the interview, she also commented on the fact that she and her husband share very few details about their lives outside of work. "I'm very happy being married, very, very happy," she said. "We're just really crap at talking about our private lives."

