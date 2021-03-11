Culture

The No. 1 Food Americans Say They Can’t Live Without, New Survey Says

Almost half of Americans won't say goodbye to this dish.

By Allie Hogan
March 11, 2021
Many of us have been forced to curb our cravings and part ways with our favorite dishes in pursuit of better health. People cut specific foods out of their diet for a number of reasons, from allergies to intolerances to trying to get in better shape. However, some foods are harder to say goodbye to than others. A recent study found that almost half of Americans agree they can't live without one beloved dish. To see which food habit people can't kick, read on, and for drinks people can do without, This Is the Most Unpopular Soda in America, According to Data.

After a tumultuous year, we have clung to the foods we find comfort in. And when it comes to comfort food, there's nothing quite as cozy as a big bowl of steaming mac n' cheese. This is the number one food Americans said they just can't quit, with 45 percent of people saying they refuse to cut it out of their diet, according to a survey commissioned by Meatless Farm and conducted by OnePoll. For some people, mac n' cheese's allure is so powerful they're willing to overlook their dietary restrictions to indulge in it.

The survey found that two-thirds of people with a food intolerance continue to consciously eat foods they know they shouldn't. In fact, according to the survey, 59 percent of people said they could never give up their favorite foods, even if their health was on the line. However, people were more open to adjusting their diet if there's a trustworthy alternative: Two-thirds of people said they'd swap their guilty pleasure if they knew they could count on something healthier tasting just as delicious. Of course, that's a tall order.

And mac n' cheese isn't the only food people are passionate about. Keep reading for nine other foods Americans say they can't live without, and if you're looking to shed some pounds, make sure you avoid The Worst Weight Loss Program in America, According to Users.

9
Peanut butter

peanut butter
Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 17 percent

8
Hamburger/cheesburger

little girl eating hamburger, bad parenting advice
Shutterstock/antoniodiaz

Americans who can't give it up: 20 percent

7
Cheese in general

friends sharing some wine, fruit, and cheese at a dinner party
Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

Americans who can't give it up: 32 percent

6
Meaty pastas

Bolognese pasta
Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 35 percent

5
Bacon

bacon in pan
Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 35 percent

4
Bread

sliced white bread on wooden table
Shutterstock/Nutnarin Khetwong

Americans who can't give it up: 36 percent

3
Milk dairy

Old style bottle of milk sitting on wood table shot from slightly above with selective focus.
hutch photography / Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 37 percent

2
Pizza

Qoman eating pizza and watching TV
Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 40 percent

1
Butter

Butter
Shutterstock

Americans who can't give it up: 40 percent

