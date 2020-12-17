Health

This Is Which COVID Vaccine Dr. Fauci Plans to Get

The infectious disease expert reveals whether he'll get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

By Allie Hogan
December 17, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
December 17, 2020
circle

The initial doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine began being administered on Dec. 15 to the relief of many Americans. The Pfizer vaccine proved its safety and efficacy through various clinical trials before being approved, and now there is another noteworthy vaccine up for approval: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing the Moderna vaccine. Assuming that vaccine is approved, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will soon be available to the American public. Recently, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), shared which COVID vaccine he would be getting.

While Fauci was on CNBC's Healthy Returns on Dec. 16, Meg Tirrell pointed out that Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH) had a "big role in the Moderna vaccine" and asked if that's the vaccine he would be getting. As it turns out, not necessarily. Fauci instead said he would get whichever vaccine "gets here first." To see what else Fauci had to say about the two vaccines, read on, and for common misconceptions about coronavirus immunization, Dr. Fauci Just Debunked the 4 Biggest Myths About the COVID Vaccine.

Fauci will get the vaccine publicly.

dr. anthony fauci in front of microphone
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

The nation's leading infectious disease expert has repeatedly said that he will get the vaccine publicly to encourage Americans to do the same.

"I will do it publicly to serve as an example of the importance of getting vaccinated," Fauci said. He thinks it's essential for him to get vaccinated on camera to demonstrate his confidence in "the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

When will Fauci get the vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking
Alamy

The NIAID director is eager to get his vaccine and says he will do so as soon as doses of the vaccination are available to him. Fauci said the NIH, where he works, is currently awaiting shipments, so once they arrive, he "will be right there getting vaccinated publicly." And for anyone still feeling skeptical, If You're Doubting the COVID Vaccine, Dr. Fauci Has a Message for You.

When will the Moderna vaccine be available?

Four cryogenic tubes on a rack
iStock

The Pfizer vaccine that's currently being administered is the only option right now. However, the FDA is voting on Moderna's vaccine's approval and emergency authorization on Dec. 17. If the vaccine is approved, it could begin being administered as early as Dec. 21, according to The New York Times. And for a significant vaccine warning, The COVID Vaccine Could Temporarily Paralyze This Body Part, FDA Warns.

Both vaccines are safe and effective.

Side view of doctor preparing vaccine syringe to inject on young patient.
ArtistGNDphotography / iStock

The Moderna vaccine is very similar to the Pfizer vaccine. While there are a few key differences between the two, they have comparable safety and efficacy. Most importantly, the development of two effective vaccines allows more people to get vaccinated in a shorter period of time.

According to CNN, both vaccines have about a 95 percent efficacy and can result in similar side effects. Rupali Limaye, MD, an associate scientist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Times that having the Moderna vaccine up for approval "is great news, as this now brings us to two products with high levels of efficacy." And for more on the potential complications, The CDC Is Warning You to Prepare For These COVID Vaccine Side Effects.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Vials of COVID-19 vaccine sitting in a row.
    Health

    Why the COVID Vaccine Is Surprising Even Doctors

    Medical experts have made a pleasant discovery.

  • Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant
    Culture

    Leah Remini Responds to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant

    She says this is the real reason for his tirade.

  • people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    people lined up outside a trader joe's store
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Trader Joe's, Get Rid of It

    The store is offering full refunds for buyers.

  • Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Woman in Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus
    Health

    You Need This COVID Protection in Your Home

    If you don't have it, you may be a higher risk.

  • still from palm springs
    still from palm springs
    Culture

    The Best Movies of 2020, According to Critics

    These films quietly stood out in an odd movie year.

  • Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Closeup of a nervous woman and her doctor wearing face masks and getting the COVID vaccine
    Health

    If You Get a Vaccine, You Can Get This For Free

    No, it's not just COVID immunity.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE