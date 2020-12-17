This Is Which COVID Vaccine Dr. Fauci Plans to Get

The initial doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine began being administered on Dec. 15 to the relief of many Americans. The Pfizer vaccine proved its safety and efficacy through various clinical trials before being approved, and now there is another noteworthy vaccine up for approval: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing the Moderna vaccine. Assuming that vaccine is approved, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will soon be available to the American public. Recently, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), shared which COVID vaccine he would be getting.

While Fauci was on CNBC's Healthy Returns on Dec. 16, Meg Tirrell pointed out that Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH) had a "big role in the Moderna vaccine" and asked if that's the vaccine he would be getting. As it turns out, not necessarily. Fauci instead said he would get whichever vaccine "gets here first."

Fauci will get the vaccine publicly.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert has repeatedly said that he will get the vaccine publicly to encourage Americans to do the same.

"I will do it publicly to serve as an example of the importance of getting vaccinated," Fauci said. He thinks it's essential for him to get vaccinated on camera to demonstrate his confidence in "the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine."

When will Fauci get the vaccine?

The NIAID director is eager to get his vaccine and says he will do so as soon as doses of the vaccination are available to him. Fauci said the NIH, where he works, is currently awaiting shipments, so once they arrive, he "will be right there getting vaccinated publicly."

When will the Moderna vaccine be available?

The Pfizer vaccine that's currently being administered is the only option right now. However, the FDA is voting on Moderna's vaccine's approval and emergency authorization on Dec. 17. If the vaccine is approved, it could begin being administered as early as Dec. 21, according to The New York Times.

Both vaccines are safe and effective.

The Moderna vaccine is very similar to the Pfizer vaccine. While there are a few key differences between the two, they have comparable safety and efficacy. Most importantly, the development of two effective vaccines allows more people to get vaccinated in a shorter period of time.

According to CNN, both vaccines have about a 95 percent efficacy and can result in similar side effects. Rupali Limaye, MD, an associate scientist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Times that having the Moderna vaccine up for approval "is great news, as this now brings us to two products with high levels of efficacy."