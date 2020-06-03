Expect a COVID-19 Vaccine By This Date, Says Pentagon Researcher

People all around the world are waiting with bated breath for a vaccine for the coronavirus. As experts have said time and time again, it will be near impossible to go back to life as we knew it before COVID-19 without a widespread vaccine. So, it can't get here fast enough. And finally, there's some good news on the coronavirus vaccine front. During a Pentagon news briefing Tuesday, Col. Wendy Sammons-Jackson, director of the U.S. Military Infectious Disease Research Program, said that it was "reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year."

Researchers are learning about the new virus "faster than we have about any other virus before," said fellow Army researcher Kayvon Modjarrad, MD. He added "going to a vaccine in a matter of months, from concept all the way to phase three clinical trials and potentially licensure, is unprecedented. But in this case, I think very much is possible."

Military researchers revealed that they were collaborating with both U.S. and international companies, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Sanofi SA on the development of vaccines and antibody drugs. They also noted that the military planned to test its own vaccine candidate on humans in the late summer.

Reuters reported in late May that scientists leading national efforts plan "a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020."

As many parts of the nation start to reopen, Americans continue living under our "new normal"—following social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, and washing our hands constantly. But there are also many areas where coronavirus cases are on the rise (partially due to wider testing and partially due to reopening). The introduction of an effective vaccine will be an enormous step in our return to pre-pandemic normalcy.