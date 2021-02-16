Health

If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Costco

Over 50 Costco locations across five states are offering the COVID vaccine.

By Allie Hogan
February 16, 2021
Costco fans, rejoice: The wholesale chain is now administering the COVID vaccine in stores. Costco recently announced they would begin offering the vaccine to eligible people across five states, following in the footsteps of other pharmacies that are administering the vaccine, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Rite Aid. Keep reading for more on Costco's rollout, and for more vaccine options, You'll Be Able to Get Vaccinated at Any Walgreens by This Date.

Costco first announced they would take part in providing vaccinations on Jan. 23, but updated the list of states offering the vaccine on Feb. 15. "Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities," the announcement read. "Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines."

The company said that vaccine appointments would only be available to people who are considered eligible in accordance with each state's requirements. Costco noted that they have a limited number of vaccines, mostly Moderna, in select locations. If you're looking to schedule an appointment, you can follow the links on the Costco website instead of contacting your pharmacy directly.

Read on to see if your local Costco is offering the vaccine, and for more on vaccine distribution, This Is Who Can Get the Leftover Vaccine at Walgreens, CVS, & Walmart.

1
California

building and tress in downtown Irvine, California
Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Los Angeles, Pacoima, Woodland Hills, Torrance, Norwalk, Lancaster, City of Industry, Corona, Coachella Valley, Eastvale, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Fontana, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, and  Victorville

And for more pharmacies giving the shot, If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at CVS.

2
New York

New York City
Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island

And for more vaccine rollout news, Dr. Fauci Says You'll Easily Get a Vaccine Appointment After This Date.

3
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Albany, Aloha, Bend, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Portland, Roseburg, Salem, Tigard, Warrenton, and Wilsonville

4
South Carolina

charleston south carolina
Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Charleston and Mount Pleasant

And for more vaccine locations to be aware of, If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Walmart.

5
Washington

The Autumn Seattle Skyline Sunset.
Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Clarkston, Kennewick, Wenatchee, Sequim, Vancouver, Covington, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond, Seattle, Tukwila, Silverdale, Bonney Lake, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Tacoma, Burlington, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Woodinville, Spokane, Lacey, Tumwater, Bellingham, and Union Gap

And for even more pharmacies offering the vaccine, If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Walgreens.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
