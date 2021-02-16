Costco fans, rejoice: The wholesale chain is now administering the COVID vaccine in stores. Costco recently announced they would begin offering the vaccine to eligible people across five states, following in the footsteps of other pharmacies that are administering the vaccine, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Rite Aid. Keep reading for more on Costco's rollout, and for more vaccine options, You'll Be Able to Get Vaccinated at Any Walgreens by This Date.

Costco first announced they would take part in providing vaccinations on Jan. 23, but updated the list of states offering the vaccine on Feb. 15. "Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities," the announcement read. "Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines."

The company said that vaccine appointments would only be available to people who are considered eligible in accordance with each state's requirements. Costco noted that they have a limited number of vaccines, mostly Moderna, in select locations. If you're looking to schedule an appointment, you can follow the links on the Costco website instead of contacting your pharmacy directly.

1 California

Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Los Angeles, Pacoima, Woodland Hills, Torrance, Norwalk, Lancaster, City of Industry, Corona, Coachella Valley, Eastvale, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Fontana, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, and Victorville

2 New York

Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island

3 Oregon

Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Albany, Aloha, Bend, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Portland, Roseburg, Salem, Tigard, Warrenton, and Wilsonville

4 South Carolina

Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Charleston and Mount Pleasant

5 Washington

Costco locations where the COVID vaccine is available: Clarkston, Kennewick, Wenatchee, Sequim, Vancouver, Covington, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond, Seattle, Tukwila, Silverdale, Bonney Lake, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Tacoma, Burlington, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Woodinville, Spokane, Lacey, Tumwater, Bellingham, and Union Gap

