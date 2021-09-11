Travel

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

If you haven't gotten your shots, COVID-19 travel restrictions may affect your plans.

By Sarah Walsh
September 11, 2021
By Sarah Walsh
September 11, 2021

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.

1
Grenada

Bright and colorful image with buildings at the port of Grenada in the Caribbean.
NAPA74 / iStock

Grenada has long been a top travel destination for those looking to soak up the warm Caribbean sun. However, this year, dipping your toes into Granda's crystal blue waters isn't going to happen unless you're fully vaccinated. As of July 31, immigration officers in Grenada were told to deny entry to visitors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, with only Grenadian citizens or residents being the exception.

The Ministry of Health says that anyone who wants to go to this gorgeous island needs to apply for travel authorization, show proof of vaccination, and provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of arriving at the airport. If you're vacationing with kids under the age of 13 who cannot be vaccinated, Grenada mandates an additional 48-hour quarantine.

2
Spain

Madrid, Spain at sunset
iStock

September and October are prime months for tourism in Spain. The pleasant weather, festivals, and wine tasting make it an ideal time to explore the country. But if you're looking to visit a Spanish vineyard or tour the Gothic Quarter, you'll have to get your shots first.

As of Sept. 6, travel restrictions for U.S. citizens have increased, CNN reports. After the European Union recommended that those visiting from the United States be limited to essential travel only, Spain mandated that tourists be fully vaccinated. According to the Health Ministry of Spain, entering the country for non-essential travel purposes now requires proof of vaccination.

3
Sweden

Stockholm old town (Gamla Stan) panorama from City Hall top, Sweden
iStock

Sweden has a reputation for being one of the happiest and safest countries in the world. Tourists flock to this Nordic country for the breathtaking national parks and unique culture, but for now, no U.S. tourists can visit, vaccination status aside. According to Visit Sweden, "there is a ban on non-essential travel to Sweden from countries outside the EU/EEA." The ban runs through the end of October, at which point U.S. travelers will be allowed to visit the country as long as they provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. 

4
Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos
Shutterstock

Gorgeous beaches, sandy coves, and amazing snorkeling make these tropical islands coveted tourist destinations. According to the Turks and Caicos Islands Government, tourism is welcome and quarantines are not required on the island, but only if you are fully vaccinated. In addition to proving vaccination status, tourists also have to bring proof of a negative COVID test. 

4
Trinidad and Tobago

Maracas beach viewed from above on a sunny day. Weekend getaway for trinis in Trinidad and Tobago, caribbean island.
pabst_ell / iStock

Though the borders of Trinidad and Tobago were reopened on in July, this Caribbean destination has some serious restrictions at the moment. Not only is there a nationwide daily curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., but only vaccinated tourists are welcome on the islands. "Fully vaccinated nationals and non-nationals can enter through the airports in Trinidad and Tobago," the government explains, but "unvaccinated non-nationals will NOT be permitted entry into Trinidad & Tobago at this time." Only unvaccinated nationals are allowed, but even they must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an approved state-supervised hotel.

Sarah Walsh
Author and former Entertainment Editor for PROVOKR Magazine, Sarah Walsh is a dedicated writer. Read more
