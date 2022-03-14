Health

If You Have This COVID Test at Home, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

These unauthorized tests could pose "signifiant risk" to users.

By Alesandra Dubin
March 14, 2022
By Alesandra Dubin
March 14, 2022

Although COVID rapid tests for home use were scarce and hard to come by earlier in the omicron wave, the kits are again widely available and ubiquitous. High-risk individuals; people required to tests for events, school, or job duties; and anyone who's extra conscious about transmission likely has a stockpile of tests at home right now. If you do, you'll want to check your inventory: There's a new recall that affects at-home COVID rapid tests. Read on to learn which tests are being recalled, why, and what you should do if you have any in your personal stash.

RELATED: If You're Vaccinated, Do This 3 Days Before Gathering (No, It's Not Testing).

Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Tests are being pulled from the U.S. market.

A woman taking an at-home COVID test on her couch
Shutterstock

ACON Laboratories, the legal manufacturer of the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test has discovered distribution around the U.S. of "unauthorized, adulterated, and misbranded counterfeit product" on the market, leading to this recall. According to a press release published on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website on Mar. 11, these products are selling with the trade name Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing).

The recalled products are not authorized for sale in the U.S.

Young woman self test for COVID-19 at home with antigen kit
Shutterstock

ACON Laboratories is not importing tests by this name into the U.S. as it is only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets. The FDA's notice serves as public announcement that this CE-marked product is being recalled from the U.S. market. It states that the product "cannot be legally imported, distributed, or used in the U.S. market as it has not been approved, cleared, or authorized by the FDA."

Similarly, the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test cannot be legally imported, distributed, or used in the European market as it is not CE marked. These two products have been authorized by the U.S. FDA and registered under CE Mark authorities separately under different product registration requirements, and therefore the recall doesn't impact the distribution and use of the CE-marked Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Self-Testing kits in Europe and other markets outside of the U.S. Further, the recall has no impact on the distribution and use of the FDA authorized Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test in the United States.

RELATED: More Than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says.

Use of the unapproved tests could pose "significant risk."

A young woman swabbing her nose for an at-home COVID test in front of her tablet
iStock

If you use a COVID antigen test in the U.S. that lacks FDA approval, clearance, or authorization, the test could "pose significant risk," since it could produce an inaccurate result including false negative or positive results. (And the same is true for tests in Europe without the CE mark.)

False-negative antigen test results may lead to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment, which could "cause harm including serious illness and death," according to the press release, by spreading the virus when people who are presumed negative congregate based on these false test results.

On the flip side, false-positive antigen test results may lead to a delay in both the correct diagnosis and the initiation of appropriate treatment for the actual cause of a person's sickness, which could be a different life-threatening disease. False positives could also further spread of the virus when presumed positive people are grouped together.

Fortunately, ACON Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products addressed in this public press release at this stage and is "issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if you have any of the recalled tests at home.

Man and woman in their 30s, wearing surgical face masks, sitting in the living room at home, checking the results of the self-swabbing Antigen Home Test for Coronavirus diagnostic.
iStock

The Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Self-Testing kits come in a blue box. If you have any of these in the U.S., stop using them and throw them away. The product has not been approved, cleared, or authorized for use in this country.

The differences in the recalled product and the FDA authorized product are subtle, but one way to differentiate is that the CE-marked product has ACON Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. as the manufacturer in place of ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ACON is working closely with the FDA and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that only the FDA-authorized version is distributed in the U.S. So if you discover any unauthorized distribution, report it immediately to ACON Laboratories and the FDA.

Reach ACON by phone at 800-838-9502 or email at flowflex_support@aconlabs.com.

If you feel you might have experienced any adverse effects from using a recalled product, you can report it to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax after downloading the reporting form.

RELATED: You Could First Develop These 2 COVID Symptoms a Year Later, New Study Says.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Kathy Ireland at the "Great Balls of Fire!" premiere in 1989
    Kathy Ireland at the "Great Balls of Fire!" premiere in 1989
    Culture

    See '80s Supermodel Kathy Ireland Now

    The mogul is 58 years old.

  • A young woman taking a phone call with a concerned look on her face
    A young woman taking a phone call with a concerned look on her face
    Smarter Living

    Hang Up If You Get This Call From Your Bank

    One mistake could end up costing you dearly.

  • Frank Sinatra boarding a flight from London to New York in 1952
    Frank Sinatra boarding a flight from London to New York in 1952
    Culture

    This Co-Star Called Frank Sinatra "No-Talent"

    And their issues didn't end there.

  • The doctor prepares for the injection with a syringe. Medical concept, close-up.
    The doctor prepares for the injection with a syringe. Medical concept, close-up.
    Health

    Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning

    Fully vaccinated people, take note.

  • A Walgreens storefront
    A Walgreens storefront
    Smarter Living

    Walgreens Shoppers Are Outraged Over This

    The company recently made a change to stores.

  • Christopher Hewett and Brice Beckham at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1988
    Christopher Hewett and Brice Beckham at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1988
    Culture

    See Welsey From "Mr. Belvedere" Now

    Former child star Brice Beckham is 46.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group