Health

Half of COVID Patients Made This One Major Mistake, New Study Says

By failing to do this one thing, 50 percent of patients made it harder to stop the spread of the virus.

By Zachary Mack
September 23, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
September 23, 2020
circle

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, medical experts have used several different methods for slowing the spread of the virus. By now, wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, and regularly washing your hands have practically become second nature. But the use of one other potentially effective preventative measure has hit major snags in the U.S.: contact tracing. In fact, one new study found that half of COVID patients failed to report their close contacts after testing positive.

The research, which was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, focused on a set of patients infected with COVID-19 in North Carolina during a period of "high incidence" of the disease in June and July, during which cases increased 183 percent. Results found that 48 percent of those who had tested positive in Mecklenburg County reported no contacts whatsoever and that 25 percent of those who were reported were unable to be reached.

The study also cited another important finding: The median interval of time between patients first testing positive and successfully notifying those they had been in contact with was six days.

The failure to implement proper contact tracing is not limited to just one state, either: The researchers also point out that in Maryland and New Jersey, 50 percent and 52 percent of reported cases respectively reported no contacts.

Female doctor wearing surgical mask examining infected patient. Mature healthcare worker checking mid adult man. They are at pharmacy.
iStock

"Despite aggressive efforts by health departments, many COVID-19 patients do not report contacts, and many contacts cannot be reached," the study authors concluded. "Improved timeliness of contact tracing, community engagement, and community-wide mitigation are needed to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

The researchers are not alone in their belief that speed and efficiency are key in making contact tracing a useful tool. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet in July analyzed the effectiveness of contact tracing and turnaround time in alerting potentially infected patients. The researchers found that "optimizing testing and tracing coverage and minimizing tracing delays, for instance with app-based technology, further enhanced contact tracing effectiveness, with the potential to prevent up to 80 percent of all transmissions."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The use of app-based contact tracing hit significant early roadblocks in the United States compared to other countries. But a recent re-release of software known as Exposure Notification Express by Apple and Google was put in to use by public health officials in Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. "I would say this is an improvement," Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, told The Washington Post. "It's still not probably serving all the interests that public health would want, but it's better than nothing." And for more on places where contact tracing could come in handy, check out These Are the States Where COVID Cases Are Skyrocketing.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Tired young woman sitting on desk and using computer. Papers and tools, a cup on desk. Tall windows, shelves with folders, office seat on background.
    Tired young woman sitting on desk and using computer. Papers and tools, a cup on desk. Tall windows, shelves with folders, office seat on background.
    Smarter Living

    Why We Hate "Hope This Email Finds You Well"

    This greeting never wins points with a recipient.

  • Professional gamer shot from behind playing online games on computer with headphones on, on a blurred red and blue background.
    Professional gamer shot from behind playing online games on computer with headphones on, on a blurred red and blue background.
    Health

    No, This Does Not Rot Your Brain, Study Says

    In fact, this activity is actually good for your brain.

  • Senior black man sleeping well
    Senior black man sleeping well
    Health

    This One Thing Can Cure Your Insomnia, Study Says

    This popular item will help you sleep through the night.

  • Couple having a disagreement
    Couple having a disagreement
    Relationships

    This One Dating Red Flag Never Ends Well

    You need to watch out for this type in particular.

  • older woman staring and thinking out of window
    older woman staring and thinking out of window
    Health

    This Is the Biggest Myth About Dementia

    Let's set the record straight on this common misconception.

  • young woman using speakerphone
    young woman using speakerphone
    Smarter Living

    23 Rude Things Didn't Realize You're Doing

    C'mon, you know you've done them.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE