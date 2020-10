This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

COVID numbers are surging across the country, as the coronavirus pandemic reaches another peak. New cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, with some states experiencing the worst numbers they've seen all year. And while some parts of the country are less affected than others, no region has been spared entirely. The influx of information can be daunting: It seems that coronavirus is rising everywhere. But how bad is the COVID outbreak in your state?

There are countless ways to measure the level of outbreak in any particular area. One of the most effective is to look at the rate of daily new cases per 100,000 people, which is how the Brown School of Public Health's COVID Risk Levels color-coded map measures the severity of coronavirus hotspots throughout the U.S. A rate of less than 1 case per 100,000 people is colored green, meaning "on track for containment," but there currently aren't any green states on the map.

Instead, states are yellow ("community spread") for 1 to 9 cases per 100,000 people; orange ("accelerated spread") for 10 to 24 cases per 100,000 people; or red ("tipping point") for 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. As of Oct. 19, there are a staggering 19 states in the red category. But those aren't the only states that have cause for concern, as every state is now at an elevated risk level.

From fewest to most daily new coronavirus cases, here is how your state is faring. And for more information on the hardest-hit states, These States Are Having Their Biggest COVID Surges Yet.

50 Vermont

1.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

49 Maine

2.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

And if you think you already had coronavirus, If You Can't Do This, You May Have Had COVID, New Study Finds.

48 New Hampshire

5.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

47 Hawaii

5.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

46 New York

7.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

And for more on how the pandemic has affected states across the U.S., These Are the States People Fled From Most Due to COVID.

45 California

7.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

44 Oregon

8.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

And if you want to say healthy, discover The "Safest Indoor Public Space" During COVID.

43 Washington

8.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

42 New Jersey

9.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow)

41 Maryland

10.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

40 Arizona

10.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

39 Pennsylvania

11.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

38 Connecticut

11.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

37 Louisiana

11.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

36 Virginia

12.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

35 Massachusetts

13.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

34 Georgia

13.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

33 Delaware

13.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

32 West Virginia

15.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

31 Texas

15.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

30 Ohio

15.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

29 Nevada

15.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

28 Florida

15.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

27 Rhode Island

16.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

26 Michigan

16.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

25 Colorado

16.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

24 South Carolina

18.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

23 North Carolina

19.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

22 Alabama

20.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

21 Kentucky

23.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

20 New Mexico

24.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)

19 Missouri

25.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

18 Mississippi

25.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

17 Alaska

26.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

16 Kansas

26.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

15 Illinois

26.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

14 Indiana

26.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

13 Tennessee

28.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

12 Oklahoma

28.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

11 Minnesota

29.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

10 Arkansas

30.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

9 Wyoming

33.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

8 Iowa

35.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

7 Utah

38.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

6 Idaho

39.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

5 Nebraska

45.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

4 Wisconsin

48.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

3 Montana

55.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

2 South Dakota

75.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)

1 North Dakota

86.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)