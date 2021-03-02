COVID Numbers Are Now Spiking Again in These 10 States

After weeks of steady decline, coronavirus case numbers in the United States have officially begun to plateau. Unfortunately, the steep drop ended with national daily case numbers remaining quite high, with more than 76,000 cases reported on Feb. 27, according to The Washington Post. But recent data also shows that some states are seeing a worse reversal of fortune than others, with COVID numbers spiking significantly in many places once again. Read on to see which areas are seeing cases jump the most, and for more on what might be coming next in the pandemic, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

According to The Post, national figures show that there were 143 new COVID cases over the past seven days per 100,000 people as of March 1. This represents a five percent increase from the previous week, with more than a dozen states seeing a double-digit percentage spike in their own respective new cases over the same time period.

"Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters at a White House briefing on Feb. 26. "We may be done with the virus, but clearly, the virus is not done with us. We cannot get comfortable or give into a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us."

Chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, echoed his colleague's concerns during an interview on CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 28. "The thing we don't want is to have it plateau at 70,000 per day. That's exactly the thing that happened during previous surges," he said, warning that the current situation was "very dangerous, particularly given the fact that we have these variants around."

To find out which states are currently seeing COVID cases spike the most, according to The Post, as of March 1, keep reading, and for more on the areas concerning Fauci, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said That He's Worried About COVID in These 2 States.

10 Connecticut

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 192

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

9 Delaware

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 212

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

8 Hawaii

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 27

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 22 percent

7 Michigan

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 93

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 27 percent

6 Maine

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 87

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 27 percent

5 Tennessee

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 144

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 28 percent

4 Louisiana

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 127

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 38 percent

3 Mississippi

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 138

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 43 percent

2 Arkansas

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 229

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 73 percent

1 Texas

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 193

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 99 percent

