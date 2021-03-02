Health

COVID Numbers Are Now Spiking Again in These 10 States

The change in trajectory comes after a weeks-long decline in national cases was snapped.

By Zachary Mack
March 2, 2021
After weeks of steady decline, coronavirus case numbers in the United States have officially begun to plateau. Unfortunately, the steep drop ended with national daily case numbers remaining quite high, with more than 76,000 cases reported on Feb. 27, according to The Washington Post. But recent data also shows that some states are seeing a worse reversal of fortune than others, with COVID numbers spiking significantly in many places once again. Read on to see which areas are seeing cases jump the most, and for more on what might be coming next in the pandemic, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

According to The Post, national figures show that there were 143 new COVID cases over the past seven days per 100,000 people as of March 1. This represents a five percent increase from the previous week, with more than a dozen states seeing a double-digit percentage spike in their own respective new cases over the same time period.

"Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters at a White House briefing on Feb. 26. "We may be done with the virus, but clearly, the virus is not done with us. We cannot get comfortable or give into a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us."

Chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, echoed his colleague's concerns during an interview on CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 28. "The thing we don't want is to have it plateau at 70,000 per day. That's exactly the thing that happened during previous surges," he said, warning that the current situation was "very dangerous, particularly given the fact that we have these variants around."

To find out which states are currently seeing COVID cases spike the most, according to The Post, as of March 1, keep reading, and for more on the areas concerning Fauci, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said That He's Worried About COVID in These 2 States.

10
Connecticut

Hartford, CT skyline
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 192

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

9
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 212

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

And for more on when things may finally go back to normal, check out This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say.

8
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 27

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 22 percent

7
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 93

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 27 percent

And for more on what you might expect after you get your shots, check out Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose.

6
Maine

tall buildings and houses in downtown Portland, Maine at dusk
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 87

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 27 percent

5
Tennessee

New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 144

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 28 percent

And for more COVID news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 127

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 38 percent

3
Mississippi

jackson mississippi skyline
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 138

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 43 percent

And for more on how to use PPE properly, check out If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately.

2
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 229

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 73 percent

1
Texas

city skyline of Austin, Texas at sunset
New cases in last seven days per 100,00o people: 193

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 99 percent

And for more on where you can get immunized in your area, check out You'll Be Able to Get Vaccinated at Any Walgreens by This Date.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
