Dr. Fauci Is Hopeful COVID Numbers Will Be "Way Down" By This Month

"If we pay attention to the fundamental tenets of infection control," we'll be in a good place by November.

By Jaimie Etkin
August 7, 2020
Anthony Fauci, MD, has been the bearer of some bad news as of late, from new states seeing COVID-19 surges to new evidence of how the virus spreads. But in an interview on Aug. 6 with CNN's New Day, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said he does have some hope about the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he believes numbers can get "way down" in just three months. When asked where he sees COVID in November, when the presidential election is scheduled to take place, Fauci said: "It's up to us. It's really in our hands. I really do believe based on the data we see in other countries and in the United States, in states and cities and counties that have done it correctly, that if we pay attention to the fundamental tenets of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November. It is entirely conceivable."

Fauci continued that it "isn't inevitable" that COVID cases will continue to spike "as we get towards [the] election." In fact, he added, "I feel that very strongly, if we do things correctly, and we start right now to do that. Everyone, all states, cities have to pull together for that."

It's similar to what the NIAID director said the day prior on Politico's Pulse Check podcast. "There seems to be a misperception that either you shut down completely and damage a lot of things—mental health, the economy, all kinds of things—or let it rip and do whatever you want," Fauci explained. "You don't have to lock down again, but everybody has got to be on board for doing these five or six fundamental public health measures."

Those public health measures Fauci has consistently been pushing are social distancing, wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding large crowds, and staying away from indoor restaurants and bars. If we all do those key things, the nation's top immunologist believes November might look better than our current COVID situation does.

But what exactly is the goal for our COVID numbers (other than eradicating the virus completely, of course)? In a livestreamed interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association on August 3, Fauci noted that the U.S. is currently seeing between 50,000 and 60,000 new coronavirus cases every day. "If we don't get them down [to 10,000 per day], then we're going to have a really bad situation in the fall," he said. And for more advice from the expert, check out Dr. Fauci Wants You to Avoid Doing These 9 Things Right Now.

