Health

This One Thing Is Most Likely to Dictate Your Chances of Dying From COVID

A professor of epidemiology says, in terms of COVID, this is "by far the strongest predictor of mortality."

By Colby Hall
July 7, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
July 7, 2020
circle

Coronavirus cases are currently spiking in most of the country as the United States comes very close to reaching three million positive COVID-19 cases. The good news, however, appears to be that the mortality rate is low. This is due to a number of factors, not the least of which is the raft of new cases in much younger patients who don't typically have the co-morbidities that raise one's chances of dying from COVID-19 complications. In truth, while conditions like diabetes, obesity, and kidney disease do increase your risk of dying from coronavirus, there is one enormous factor that best determines a coronavirus patient's outcome: your age.

"Age is by far the strongest predictor of mortality," Jeffrey Klausner, MD, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Business Insider. In fact, about 80 percent of U.S. coronavirus deaths through mid-June were people over 65, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk," the CDC says. "Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die."

sick man in a hospital bed scariest diseases
Shutterstock

So, while it may seem like good news that coronavirus is affecting more young people these days, Klausner warns, "the thing now is to keep the young people away from the old people."

The truth is that fatalities tend to lag, so we won't truly know how many deaths will come from this current spike in cases for a few weeks or even months. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), told Axios at the end of June that "the death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate." He is also concerned that the young people being infected right now could "infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals." And, of course, as a result, death rates could rise.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Similarly, Tom Frieden, MD, former director of the CDC, warned in June on Twitter that "with younger age of recent infections in at least some places such as Florida, expect a lower death rate in this wave…until the 20-40-year-olds who are infected today go on to infect others." And for more on the silent signs of COVID, check out This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You've Already Had COVID, According to a Doctor.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    Health

    This State Is Arresting Defiant COVID Patients

    If you refuse to self isolate, you're in big trouble.

  • A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    Health

    The Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID

    These are the eight places to avoid at all costs.

  • "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way
    Health

    "Emerging Evidence" Says COVID Spreads This Way

    And WHO just made a major announcement about it.

  • A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Culture

    Prince Harry Has Become a "Loose Cannon"

    Palace insiders says he's "forgotten his allegiance."

  • An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    Health

    COVID Patients May Face This Rare Condition

    The terrifying way it can impact your brain.

  • phoenix arizona skyline
    phoenix arizona skyline
    Health

    Half of New COVID Cases Are From 4 States

    These are the epicenters of the pandemic.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE