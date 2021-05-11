These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.

The U.S. saw a remarkable 21 percent decline in COVID cases over the past week, according to May 11 data from The Post. On May 9, the country experienced some of its lowest daily COVID case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, with just over 25,000 new infections reported that day. Despite this big decline, however, some states have seen an increase in COVID cases over the last seven days.

According to The Post, a drop in vaccination rates, states pulling back restrictions, and more transmissible variants spreading could all be pushing these states back into case-increasing patterns. The New York Times reported on May 11 that vaccinations are now being administered at about 2.19 million doses per day on average, which is a 35 percent decrease from the peak of 3.38 million reported on April 13. At the same time, more states are loosening restrictions, while a new variant of concern, B.1.617, has started spreading overseas.

"We're going to see a bit of a Whac-a-Mole situation for some time to come, as local and regional outbreaks flare up and burn out," Robert Schooley, MD, chief of infectious disease division at the University of California San Diego, told the NYT.

That flare up has already kept some areas from joining the rest of the country in reducing COVID cases. Read on to find which states are seeing an uptick in cases, according to May 11 data from The Washington Post.

4 Wyoming

New cases in the last seven days: 12 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 1 percent

3 Arkansas

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 2 percent

2 Alabama

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 7 percent

1 Nebraska

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 9 percent

