Over the last few months, research has shown that the combination of natural infection and vaccination provides the most protection against COVID. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, even said "If you do get infected and recover and get vaccinated, the level of your immunity is extraordinarily high, surpassing any of the other two-dose vaccines that you get," during a September interview on NBC News' Meet the Press. But a recent study indicates that natural infection doesn't always translate into higher protection, especially if you got infected after your first shot.

The study, published Aug. 17 in the journal Epidemiology & Infection, highlighted the importance of Pfizer recipients not missing their second COVID vaccine dose, even if they got infected with the virus after the first shot. The researchers for this study tracked more than 540 health care workers from Ziv Medical Center in northern Israel by regularly taking blood samples to measure their antibody levels after various does of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the study, those who got infected with COVID after their first dose did not have higher antibody levels than fully vaccinated people who had never gotten infected. In fact, the researchers said that those who got infected after the first dose and then never got their second shot had similar antibody levels to those who also only received one dose but were never even infected. The antibody levels of those infected post-dose one at both 21 and 50 days after vaccination were similar to those never infected and significantly lower than those infected prior to vaccination.

"Our study suggests that two doses of vaccine are needed in those who were infected shortly after the first dose," Michael Edelstein, MPH, and epidemiologist and professor with Bar-Ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, said in a statement. "Although it was conducted on a small cohort, our data suggest that a second dose provides optimal protection to those patients infected between doses."

The researchers for this study also used the same set of health care workers for a February study published in Eurosurveillance that indicated that people previously infected with COVID before vaccination reacted very strongly to just a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But that doesn't mean people who were naturally infected shouldn't get a full vaccination regimen. A study published Oct. 1 in The Lancet Microbe found that protection from natural infection is very short-lived among those still not fully vaccinated.

"Reinfection can reasonably happen in three months or less," Jeffrey Townsend, PhD, the Elihu Professor of Biostatistics at the Yale School of Public Health and a lead author of the study, said in a statement. "Therefore, those who have been naturally infected should get vaccinated. Previous infection alone can offer very little long-term protection against subsequent infections."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also still recommends that everyone get both doses if receiving an mRNA vaccine, even if they catch code after their first shot. If you've gotten infected with the virus after your first dose, the agency says your second shot should be deferred until you have recovered and meet the criteria to discontinue isolation.

"We encourage that people get vaccinated, on a schedule, three or four weeks after your first dose. But if you are beyond that window, I want to reiterate: There is no bad time to get your second shot," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID Response Team briefing this summer.

