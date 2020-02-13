Culture

Courtney Love Says She's Been Sober for the Past 18 Months

Love celebrated her sobriety while accepting the Icon Award at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday.

By Diana Bruk February 13, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
February 13, 2020
circle

Punk rock icon Courtney Love revealed she's been sober for the past 18 months at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday. "I'm also 18 months sober today," she said during her off-the-cuff acceptance speech for the Icon Award. "I can't believe that and that's pretty wild. Thank so much, I'm very honored."

The Hole frontwoman and music legend has a well-publicized history with substance abuse. She's previously talked about overcoming her addiction to hard drugs, including cocaine and heroine and prescription drugs like Adderall. Now, it looks like she's kicked all substances to the curb.

Before the ceremony, Love posted on Instagram that she was getting her 18-month chip. "To all the messy ladies in the capital @nmemagazine I'm coming to pick up an award /a soda /go chill and get an 18 month chip at my ladies meeting in W1 coz…. 18 months sober today!" she wrote.

More and more people these days are reexamining their relationships with alcohol, celebrities like Love included. Recently, former pop star Jessica Simpson talked about her struggles with alcohol, revealing that she had been sober since Nov. 2017.

"Giving up the alcohol was easy," Simpson told People. "I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

Love hasn't said much specifically about her decision to get sober, but she did note on Instagram, "If I can do it, anyone can 🥰💙💝"

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • woman squeezing happy dog
    woman squeezing happy dog
    Smarter Living

    15 Life Lessons You Can Learn From Your Dog

    Dogs really know how to live life to the fullest.

  • middle aged man and woman visit the fairground to enjoy the rides together
    middle aged man and woman visit the fairground to enjoy the rides together
    Relationships

    40 Amazing First Dates for Those Over 40

    From scavenger hunts to sunsets...

  • sunken gardens in santa barbara california
    sunken gardens in santa barbara california
    Travel

    15 Most Romantic Getaways in the U.S 

    It's never too late to light a spark.

  • Shutter Island
    Shutter Island
    Culture

    23 Movies With Shocking Twist Endings

    What's in the box?

  • flight attendant shushing with her finger on mouth gesture
    flight attendant shushing with her finger on mouth gesture
    Travel

    20 Shocking Secrets Your Flight Attendants Won't Tell You

    If those aisles could talk.

  • Group of friends chatting and using laptop in cafe at the coffee shop
    Group of friends chatting and using laptop in cafe at the coffee shop
    Culture

    120 Interesting Facts That Will Wow Any Room

    These eclectic facts will have your friends floored.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE