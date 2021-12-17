If you're a regular Costco shopper with a penchant for seasonal items, you're going to want to know about the latest recall affecting certain products sold at the warehouse giant. Read on to learn about which products are affected, the potential danger associated with them, and what to do if you have them in your house right now.

Alaura two-tone jar candles sold at Costco are the subject of a new recall.

Alaura two-tone jar candles sold at Costco are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The affected candles come in two different scents: Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti. The date of the recall is Dec. 16, 2021, and a total of about 139,500 units are affected.

The recalled candles pose a glass-shattering risk, which could lead to injury or house fires.

The Alaura two-tone candles are being recalled because the jars that contain them pose a risk of shattering, cracking, or breaking apart while burning. And this defect could lead to both lacerations and fire hazards.

So far, manufacturer Northern Lights Enterprises has received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking, or breaking while in use, including three reports of laceration injuries after burning the candles.

Here's how to tell if you have a Costco candle affected by the recall.

If you've purchased candles at Costco in the past, check your inventory at home right now. The two-tone candles in Frosted Forest or Vanilla Biscotti fragrance each come in a decorative glass container with a metal lid. Turn over your candles and check the underside: Affected candles say "Alaura Candles" printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the glass container.

The candles were sold at Costco warehouses around the country and online at Costco.com from Aug. 2021 through Sept. 2021 for about $17 apiece.

Here's what to do if you have a recalled Costco candle at home.

If you have any of the recalled candles, you're urged to stop using them immediately and return your purchase to any Costco for a full refund. If you can't return your candle to a store near you, you can contact Northern Lights by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com. The company will provide instructions on how to cut down the candle wicks, provide verification to Northern Lights that you've done so, and then throw out the candle to receive a full refund. Costco is also contacting all known purchasers directly to inform them of the recall and procedures.

For more information on this recall, you can contact the manufacturer Northern Lights at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com, or online at www.alaurarecall.com or www.northernlightscandles.com. (Click on the "Safety Recall" button at the bottom of the page for more information.)

