Smarter Living

If You Bought This at Costco, Stop Using It Immediately

A defect in this product can cause injury or trigger a house fire.

By Alesandra Dubin
December 17, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
December 17, 2021

If you're a regular Costco shopper with a penchant for seasonal items, you're going to want to know about the latest recall affecting certain products sold at the warehouse giant. Read on to learn about which products are affected, the potential danger associated with them, and what to do if you have them in your house right now.

RELATED: Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers.

Alaura two-tone jar candles sold at Costco are the subject of a new recall.

iStock

Alaura two-tone jar candles sold at Costco are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The affected candles come in two different scents: Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti. The date of the recall is Dec. 16, 2021, and a total of about 139,500 units are affected.

RELATED: These Products Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Stores Are Being Recalled.

The recalled candles pose a glass-shattering risk, which could lead to injury or house fires.

Costco retail wholesaler, people shopping entrance and exit, Danvers Massachusetts USA, May 5, 2018
Shutterstock

The Alaura two-tone candles are being recalled because the jars that contain them pose a risk of shattering, cracking, or breaking apart while burning. And this defect could lead to both lacerations and fire hazards.

So far, manufacturer Northern Lights Enterprises has received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking, or breaking while in use, including three reports of laceration injuries after burning the candles.

Here's how to tell if you have a Costco candle affected by the recall.

Exterior of a Costco store
Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

If you've purchased candles at Costco in the past, check your inventory at home right now. The two-tone candles in Frosted Forest or Vanilla Biscotti fragrance each come in a decorative glass container with a metal lid. Turn over your candles and check the underside: Affected candles say "Alaura Candles" printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the glass container.

The candles were sold at Costco warehouses around the country and online at Costco.com from Aug. 2021 through Sept. 2021 for about $17 apiece.

RELATED: For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if you have a recalled Costco candle at home.

Costco checkout lines
Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

If you have any of the recalled candles, you're urged to stop using them immediately and return your purchase to any Costco for a full refund. If you can't return your candle to a store near you, you can contact Northern Lights by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com. The company will provide instructions on how to cut down the candle wicks, provide verification to Northern Lights that you've done so, and then throw out the candle to receive a full refund. Costco is also contacting all known purchasers directly to inform them of the recall and procedures.

For more information on this recall, you can contact the manufacturer Northern Lights at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com, or online at www.alaurarecall.com or www.northernlightscandles.com. (Click on the "Safety Recall" button at the bottom of the page for more information.)

RELATED: If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Warn.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Female doctor visiting and checking middle adult female patient at her home. She is taking sample from throat and nose of woman suspected to be Covid-19 positive.
    Female doctor visiting and checking middle adult female patient at her home. She is taking sample from throat and nose of woman suspected to be Covid-19 positive.
    Health

    This Offers "Super Immunity" Against COVID

    A new study has pinpointed two protection aids.

  • The cast of "Knots Landing"
    The cast of "Knots Landing"
    Culture

    See Karen from "Knots Landing" Now

    Find out what star Michele Lee has been doing.

  • Margaret Gorman as the first Miss America in 1922
    Margaret Gorman as the first Miss America in 1922
    Culture

    The Scandal of the First Miss America Pageant

    The very first winner was disputed for years.

  • A young couple standing in a hotel room hugging
    A young couple standing in a hotel room hugging
    Travel

    Never Use This One Appliance in Your Hotel Room

    Experts warn it's likely very dirty.

  • Young woman looking inside her mouth
    Young woman looking inside her mouth
    Health

    If You Notice This, Get Checked for Diabetes

    This symptom is lurking in your mouth.

  • Adult Receiving a Vaccine
    Adult Receiving a Vaccine
    Health

    A Booster Mandate Is Going Into Effect Here

    The Omicron variant has spurred a major change.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group