Coronavirus Task Force Chief: "It's Going to Get Worse"

Coronavirus Task Force Chief Anthony Fauci, MD, gave a dire warning to Congress Wednesday morning over the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. As he appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday morning, Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York asked Fauci, "Is the worst yet to come?" in terms of the coronavirus outbreak. "Yes, it is," said Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

After Maloney asked Fauci to elaborate, the NIAID head said: "Whenever you look at the history of outbreaks, what you see now in an uncontained way, and although we are containing it in some respects, we keep getting people coming in from the country that are travel-related. We've seen that in many of the states that are now involved. And then when you get community spread, it makes the challenge much greater."

He concluded, "So I can say, we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse they'll get will depend on our ability to do two things: To contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country. Bottom line: It's going to get worse."

Watch the interaction below via C-SPAN:

The federal response to the public health risk created by coronavirus has received mixed reviews.

Some in the Trump administration have suggested that concerns over coronavirus have been largely motivated by Democrats eager to hurt President Donald Trump politically. Many health professionals who are a part of the White House task force dealing with the coronavirus have, like Fauci, taken the threat gravely seriously.

Fauci is an expert virologist who is largely credited for his effective leadership during the Ebola epidemic roughly six years ago. He has also received bipartisan credit for a sober and dispassionate risk assessment on the current coronavirus scare.