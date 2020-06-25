Health

It Could Be Harder to Get a Coronavirus Test Next Month in This State

Federal funding cuts are forcing COVID-19 swabbing sites to close at the end of June.

By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 24, 2020
circle

States around the country are scrambling to tackle the sudden increase in reported COVID-19 cases that have followed since they reopened. And as Americans start going out more and more, medical experts strongly urge people to get tested for coronavirus to help stop the spread of the disease. But a recent decision will make it more difficult to follow their advice in one of the largest states in the country. Due to federal funding cuts, 13 community-based coronavirus testing sites will shutter at the end of June—with more than half of them in Texas.

The closures come at the behest of the federal government, which is planning to move resources to other parts of the country. "We are not withdrawing federal support [for coronavirus testing]," Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's testing czar, told reporters during a call on Wednesday, according to CNBC. "We are providing federal support in a different way." Giroir outlined how hundreds of other testing locations are conducting federally funded COVID-19 tests.

drive thru coronavirus testing in new orleans
Shutterstock

While the closures will affect testing sites in Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois, the news hits the Lone Star state particularly hard. Texas has posted record-breaking numbers of hospitalizations for 12 straight days and Gov. Greg Abbott urged citizens to not leave their homes as of Tuesday due to surging cases.

The funding cuts saw significant pushback from both of Texas' senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who are both Republicans. "I know there's concern, concern I share, over some of the statements being made about withdrawing federal support for coronavirus testing in Texas at the end of June," Cornyn told CNBC on Wednesday. "It's pretty clear to me, and I think it's clear to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat from our vigilance in testing."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Health officials roundly criticized the move as poorly timed when states need funding the most. "Testing is absolutely essential to everything from diagnosis and treatment to management of the epidemic itself," Gary Slutkin, MD, a former WHO epidemiologist, told Talking Points Memo. "The withholding of this essential tool for controlling this problem is cruel—it inhibits the ability of a country or a city or a community or a person or healthcare provider to know what to do." And for more on COVID-19 testing, check out Your Coronavirus Test Results Are Definitely Wrong If You Made This Mistake.

 

 

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A Walmart storefront with brown paint
    A Walmart storefront with brown paint
    Culture

    Walmart Will Stop Selling This State Flag

    "We believe it's the right thing to do."

  • Worried Woman looking through window while wearing a surgical mask
    Worried Woman looking through window while wearing a surgical mask
    Health

    Rare Weather Event Will Make COVID-19 Even Worse

    Beware the "Godzilla cloud."

  • Closed due to coronavirus sign
    Closed due to coronavirus sign
    Health

    These 4 States Have Paused Reopening

    Due to spiking COVID-19 cases, reopening is on hold.

  • man wearing houston themed mask
    man wearing houston themed mask
    Health

    This State Is Urging Citizens to Not Leave Home

    The governor is trying to avoid a second shutdown.

  • still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    still from indiana jones and the temple of doom
    Culture

    '80s Movies That Have Been Called Racist

    These classics don't all hold up well.

  • young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    young couple hanging out in backyard hammock
    Smarter Living

    20 Genius Backyard Accessories Under $100

    Small price tags, major results.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE