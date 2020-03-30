Health

Is Your Shortness of Breath a Coronavirus Symptom? Here's How to Know

A unique symptom of COVID-19 is having trouble breathing. Here's what you need to know.

By Colby Hall March 30, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
March 30, 2020
circle

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally, more and more individuals are growing increasingly concerned that they might have the COVID-19 contagion. Given the dramatic rise in those diagnosed with the coronavirus, one of the main symptoms—along with fever and cough—that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to watch out for is shortness of breath. But how can you tell if this particular symptom might be related to coronavirus, or if it's caused by something else entirely?

Shortness of breath, or dyspnea, is described as "tightness in [the] chest" and occurs when the lungs are "not getting enough air," according to American Lung Association (ALA). And, the Mayo Clinic says, it can cause "a feeling of suffocation."

It's important to note, however, that there are similar breathing issues that aren't categorized as dyspnea—shallow breathing, for example. "Technically, shallow breathing means shorter inhaling and exhaling than normal breathing but with an equal cadence," says pulmonologist Sandeep Gupta, MD, of UnityPoint Health. "While in shortness of breath, inhalation is usually much shorter than exhalation."

Another way to help identify whether or not trouble breathing is due to coronavirus is to consider other potential causes, a common one of which happens to be anxiety. If anxiety or panic is indeed the source of the problem, the symptom would likely subside relatively quickly in comparison to the persistent shortness of breath often brought on by coronavirus.

"If shortness of breath continues for a couple of hours and doesn't get better or comes back, it's always safest to seek medical attention," Gupta says. "Waiting too long can make the disease progress and get more complex."

The CDC agrees with Gupta, noting that "trouble breathing" is considered an emergency warning sign for COVID-19, one for which you should get medical attention immediately. So when in doubt, call your doctor and get their opinion as to how you should proceed.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • home office setup during quarantine on ironing board
    home office setup during quarantine on ironing board
    Smarter Living

    13 Funny Makeshift Quarantine Home Offices

    From ironing boards to recycling bins...

  • 8 Celebrities Doing Awesome Quarantine Shows
    8 Celebrities Doing Awesome Quarantine Shows
    Culture

    8 Celebrities Doing Awesome Quarantine Shows

    Talk shows, virtual concerts, workouts, and more!

  • young white woman biting nails in kitchen
    young white woman biting nails in kitchen
    Health

    7 Bad Habits to Kick in the Age of Coronavirus

    Don't twirl your hair, and wash your bedsheets.

  • Woman cleaning with microfiber cloth
    Woman cleaning with microfiber cloth
    Smarter Living

    The 17 Best Cleaning Products for Your Home

    You'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

  • 13 New Hobbies to Master During Quarantine
    13 New Hobbies to Master During Quarantine
    Smarter Living

    13 New Hobbies to Master During Quarantine

    You've always wanted to learn a new language.

  • Woman in protective gloves cleaning a door handle with a disinfection spray and disposable wipes
    Woman in protective gloves cleaning a door handle with a disinfection spray and disposable wipes
    Smarter Living

    15 Coronavirus Home Prep Tips

    Protect your home to prevent the spread.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE