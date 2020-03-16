7 Coronavirus Myths You Need to Stop Believing, According to Doctors

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a seemingly endless list of tips to follow to stay safe, but there are just as many mistruths and myths about coronavirus out there. Washing one's hands and limiting contact with as many people as possible (AKA social distancing) are still the best ways to both stay healthy and not spread the virus. But a stubborn amount of misinformation is spreading just as vast as COVID-19 itself.

To help you stay educated, the World Health Organization (WHO) and numerous other reputable medical institutions, such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, are debunking the myths surrounding COVID-19. Here are the seven biggest ones you need to stop believing.

Myth: There's a coronavirus vaccine out there.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus currently available. According to the experts at Johns Hopkins: "There is no vaccine for the new coronavirus right now. Scientists have already begun working on one, but developing a vaccine that is safe and effective in human beings will take many months."

Myth: Ordering products from China could make you sick.

COVID-19 is mainly spread through liquid droplets. So while it's technically possible that a product ordered from China could house a virus-infected bit of liquid, the odds of that happening are almost impossible. According to Johns Hopkins, "Scientists note that most viruses like this one do not stay alive for very long on surfaces, so it is not likely you would get COVID-19 from a package that was in transit for days or weeks." So good news: There's no need to change your online shopping habits!

Myth: A face mask can protect you against coronavirus.

Surgical masks are helpful for those who may be compromised or exposed to COVID-19. However, masks don't limit the contraction of coronavirus. "Since the virus is transmitted as droplets, it is currently not recommended to need to use standard face masks or surgical face masks, or N95 masks," Taylor Graber, MD, resident anesthesiologist at the University of California San Diego Medical School previously told Best Life. "Good hand hygiene and washing is sufficient."

In fact, the surge of surgical mask purchases has created a dangerous shortage for medical professionals who critically need them. So unless you are a doctor, you have COVID-19, or you have a compromised immune system, please don't waste very valuable surgical masks!

Myth: A change in temperature can kill coronavirus.

According to WHO, "There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases."

Similarly, there have been stories that warm weather can kill coronavirus, but those aren't true either. "The virology of COVID-19 does not diminish in warm temperatures," Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD, of New York Endocrinology previously told Best Life. "Although the virus may have a seasonal cycle, it is not reasonable to expect a huge decline in transmission due to warmer weather alone. We see the largest decrease in infections when people refrain from being in locations with poor ventilation and/or large crowds."

Myth: Taking a hot bath will protect you against coronavirus.

There may be relaxing benefits to a hot bath, but it won't keep you from contracting coronavirus. "Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19," WHO asserts. "Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower."

Myth: Bleach, silver solution, and garlic can protect you from coronavirus.

There are a ton of scams that have arisen in the past few weeks, which has led to a flurry of complaints from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There have been false claims that drinkable silver, gargling with bleach, and garlic soup can help you avoid COVID-19. Long story short, if something sounds too good to be true, then it almost certainly is. Washing your hands and limiting contact with others are still the best ways to avoid getting sick.

Myth: Mosquitoes can pass coronavirus from person to person.

There is no evidence to suggest that coronavirus can spread via mosquitoes, according to WHO. "The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose," the experts note.

Additional reporting by Alex Daniel.