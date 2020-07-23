Health

The Biggest Coronavirus Hotspot in Every State

These hard-hit counties had significantly more COVID cases per capita than their states as a whole.

By Richard Evans
July 23, 2020
By Richard Evans
July 23, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. With the number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rising across the country, not a single state is on track to contain the outbreak right now. Some states, however, have been hit harder than others, with the majority of new infections coming from Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. But in every state, there are counties that have been particularly devastated by COVID: These areas have the most cases per capita. Using this data, it's possible to pinpoint the biggest coronavirus hotspots in every state since the pandemic began.

We consulted The New York Times' state-by-state coronavirus maps and case counts to find the counties in each state with the highest number of COVID cases per 100,000 residents. To give you a sense of how these numbers compare to the country at large, at the time this article is being published, the coronavirus rate in the U.S. is 1,206 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

Some of the following counties have contained their outbreaks, while others are still struggling with rising numbers. We have included the number of new cases over the last seven days, as of July 23, to give you a sense of which of these coronavirus hotspots are experiencing active outbreaks. And for more on how the virus is affecting each state, check out This Is How Old Most of the People With COVID Are in Your State.

Alabama: Lowndes County

alabama geographical map state natural wonders
In Lowndes County, there have been 5,480 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 30 new cases (308 per 100,000). And for more states that have struggled to contain their outbreaks, here are 10 States That Were "Irresponsible" About Coronavirus, Study Says.

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

alaska geographical map state natural wonders
In the Aleutians West Census Area, there have been 1,509 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 79 new cases (1,402 per 100,000).

Arizona: Santa Cruz County

arizona geographical map
In Santa Cruz County, there have been 5,213 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 175 new cases (376 per 100,000).

Arkansas: Lee County

arkansas geographical map state natural wonders
In Lee County, there have been 9,789 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 16 new cases (181 per 100,000). And for more on potential outbreaks down the line, 95 Percent of People in These States Are Still "Very Vulnerable" to COVID.

California: Imperial County

california geographical map state natural wonders
In Imperial County, there have been 4,922 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 654 new cases (361 per 100,000).

Colorado: Logan County

colorado geographical map state natural wonders
In Logan County, there have been 2,869 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2 new cases (9 per 100,000).

Connecticut: Fairfield County

connecticut geographical map state natural wonders
In Fairfield County, there have been 1,820 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 171 new cases (18 per 100,000). And if you want to stay healthy, make sure you follow these 13 Tips From Dr. Fauci on How You Can Avoid Coronavirus.

Delaware: Sussex County

delaware geographical map state natural wonders
In Sussex County, there have been 2,308 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 222 new cases (95 per 100,000).

Florida: Liberty County

florida geographical map state natural wonders
In Liberty County, there have been 3,831 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 39 new cases (467 per 100,000).

Georgia: Echols County

georgia geographical map state natural wonders
In Echols County, there have been 5,417 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 18 new cases (449 per 100,000). And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Hawaii: Honolulu County

hawaii geographical map state natural wonders
In Honolulu County, there have been 115 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 131 new cases (13 per 100,000).

Idaho: Blaine County

idaho geographical map state natural wonders
In Blaine County, there have been 2,441 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 8 new cases (35 per 100,000).

Illinois: Cook County

illinois geographical map state natural wonders
In Cook County, there have been 1,957 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 3,462 new cases (67 per 100,000).

Indiana: Cass County

indiana geographical map state natural wonders
In Cass County, there have been 4,497 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 22 new cases (58 per 100,000).

Iowa: Buena Vista County

iowa geographical map state natural wonders
In Buena Vista County, there have been 8,996 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (97 per 100,000).

Kansas: Ford County

kansas geographical map state natural wonders
In Ford County, there have been 6,142 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (57 per 100,000).

Kentucky: Butler County

kentucky geographical map state natural wonders
In Butler County, there have been 2,197 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 15 new cases (116 per 100,000).

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish

louisiana geographical map state natural wonders
In East Carroll Parish, there have been 7,025 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases (248 per 100,000).

Maine: Cumberland County

maine geographical map state natural wonders
In Cumberland County, there have been 673 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 73 new cases (25 per 100,000).

Maryland: Prince George's County

maryland geographical map state natural wonders
In Prince George's County, there have been 2,355 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 867 new cases (95 per 100,000).

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

massachusetts geographical map state natural wonders
In Suffolk County, there have been 2,572 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 267 new cases (33 per 100,000).

Michigan: Branch County

michigan geographical map state natural wonders
In Branch County, there have been 2,519 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases (39 per 100,000).

Minnesota: Nobles County

minnesota geographical map state natural wonders
In Nobles County, there have been 7,925 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 15 new cases (69 per 100,000).

Mississippi: Holmes County

mississippi geographical map
In Holmes County, there have been 4,098 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 73 new cases (429 per 100,000).

Missouri: McDonald County

missouri geographical map state natural wonders
In McDonald County, there have been 4,138 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 45 new cases (197 per 100,000).

Montana: Big Horn County

montana geographical map state natural wonders
In Big Horn County, there have been 1,321 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 45 new cases (338 per 100,000).

Nebraska: Dakota County

nebraska geographical map state natural wonders
In Dakota County, there have been 9,373 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 16 new cases (80 per 100,000).

Nevada: Clark County

nevada geographical map state natural wonders
In Clark County, there have been 1,458 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 7,446 new cases (328 per 100,000).

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

new hampshire geographical map state natural wonders
In Hillsborough County, there have been 857 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 120 new cases (29 per 100,000).

New Jersey: Passaic County

map of new jersey
In Passaic County, there have been 3,461 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 67 new cases (13 per 100,000).

New Mexico: McKinley County

new mexico geographical map state natural wonders
In McKinley County, there have been 5,350 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 129 new cases (181 per 100,000).

New York: Rockland County

new york geographical map state natural wonders
In Rockland County, there have been 4,242 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 69 new cases (21 per 100,000).

North Carolina: Duplin County

north carolina geographical map state natural wonders
In Duplin County, there have been 3,098 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 87 new cases (148 per 100,000).

North Dakota: Cass County

north dakota geographical map state natural wonders
In Cass County, there have been 1,503 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 193 new cases (106 per 100,000).

Ohio: Marion County

ohio geographical map state natural wonders
In Marion County, there have been 4,309 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 46 new cases (71 per 100,000).

Oklahoma: Texas County

oklahoma geographical map state natural wonders
In Texas County, there have been 5,054 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2 new cases (10 per 100,000).

Oregon: Umatilla County

oregon geographical map state natural wonders
In Umatilla County, there have been 1,924 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 317 new cases (407 per 100,000).

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

pennsylvania geographical map state natural wonders
In Philadelphia County, there have been 1,837 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 1,007 new cases (64 per 100,000).

Rhode Island: Providence County

rhode island geographical map state natural wonders
In Providence County, there have been 2,196 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 359 new cases (56 per 100,000).

South Carolina: Charleston County

south carolina geographical map state natural wonders
In Charleston County, there have been 2,423 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 1,502 new cases (365 per 100,000).

South Dakota: Buffalo County

south dakota geographical map state natural wonders
In Buffalo County, there have been 5,301 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (968 per 100,000).

Tennessee: Trousdale County

tennessee geographical map state natural wonders
In Trousdale County, there have been 13,719 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 32 new cases (284 per 100,000).

Texas: Moore County

texas geographical map
In Moore County, there have been 4,589 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 40 new cases (191 per 100,000).

Utah: San Juan County

utah geographical map state natural wonders
In San Juan County, there have been 3,593 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 61 new cases (398 per 100,000).

Vermont: Chittenden County

vermont geographical map state natural wonders
In Chittenden County, there have been 430 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 28 new cases (17 per 100,000).

Virginia: Galax County

virginia geographical map state natural wonders
In Galax County, there have been 4,821 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 13 new cases (205 per 100,000).

Washington: Yakima County

washington geographical map state natural wonders
In Yakima County, there have been 3,888 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 924 new cases (368 per 100,000).

West Virginia: Monongalia County

west virginia geographical map state natural wonders
In Monongalia County, there have been 757 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 152 new cases (144 per 100,000).

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

wisconsin geographical map state natural wonders
In Milwaukee County, there have been 1,788 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2,104 new cases (222 per 100,000).

Wyoming: Fremont County

wyoming geographical map state natural wonders
In Fremont County, there have been 1,116 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 31 new cases (79 per 100,000).

