The Biggest Coronavirus Hotspot in Every State

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. With the number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rising across the country, not a single state is on track to contain the outbreak right now. Some states, however, have been hit harder than others, with the majority of new infections coming from Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. But in every state, there are counties that have been particularly devastated by COVID: These areas have the most cases per capita. Using this data, it's possible to pinpoint the biggest coronavirus hotspots in every state since the pandemic began.

We consulted The New York Times' state-by-state coronavirus maps and case counts to find the counties in each state with the highest number of COVID cases per 100,000 residents. To give you a sense of how these numbers compare to the country at large, at the time this article is being published, the coronavirus rate in the U.S. is 1,206 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

Some of the following counties have contained their outbreaks, while others are still struggling with rising numbers. We have included the number of new cases over the last seven days, as of July 23, to give you a sense of which of these coronavirus hotspots are experiencing active outbreaks. And for more on how the virus is affecting each state, check out This Is How Old Most of the People With COVID Are in Your State.

Alabama: Lowndes County

In Lowndes County, there have been 5,480 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 30 new cases (308 per 100,000).

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

In the Aleutians West Census Area, there have been 1,509 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 79 new cases (1,402 per 100,000).

Arizona: Santa Cruz County

In Santa Cruz County, there have been 5,213 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 175 new cases (376 per 100,000).

Arkansas: Lee County

In Lee County, there have been 9,789 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 16 new cases (181 per 100,000).

California: Imperial County

In Imperial County, there have been 4,922 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 654 new cases (361 per 100,000).

Colorado: Logan County

In Logan County, there have been 2,869 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2 new cases (9 per 100,000).

Connecticut: Fairfield County

In Fairfield County, there have been 1,820 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 171 new cases (18 per 100,000).

Delaware: Sussex County

In Sussex County, there have been 2,308 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 222 new cases (95 per 100,000).

Florida: Liberty County

In Liberty County, there have been 3,831 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 39 new cases (467 per 100,000).

Georgia: Echols County

In Echols County, there have been 5,417 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 18 new cases (449 per 100,000).

Hawaii: Honolulu County

In Honolulu County, there have been 115 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 131 new cases (13 per 100,000).

Idaho: Blaine County

In Blaine County, there have been 2,441 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 8 new cases (35 per 100,000).

Illinois: Cook County

In Cook County, there have been 1,957 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 3,462 new cases (67 per 100,000).

Indiana: Cass County

In Cass County, there have been 4,497 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 22 new cases (58 per 100,000).

Iowa: Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, there have been 8,996 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (97 per 100,000).

Kansas: Ford County

In Ford County, there have been 6,142 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (57 per 100,000).

Kentucky: Butler County

In Butler County, there have been 2,197 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 15 new cases (116 per 100,000).

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish

In East Carroll Parish, there have been 7,025 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases (248 per 100,000).

Maine: Cumberland County

In Cumberland County, there have been 673 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 73 new cases (25 per 100,000).

Maryland: Prince George's County

In Prince George's County, there have been 2,355 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 867 new cases (95 per 100,000).

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

In Suffolk County, there have been 2,572 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 267 new cases (33 per 100,000).

Michigan: Branch County

In Branch County, there have been 2,519 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 17 new cases (39 per 100,000).

Minnesota: Nobles County

In Nobles County, there have been 7,925 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 15 new cases (69 per 100,000).

Mississippi: Holmes County

In Holmes County, there have been 4,098 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 73 new cases (429 per 100,000).

Missouri: McDonald County

In McDonald County, there have been 4,138 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 45 new cases (197 per 100,000).

Montana: Big Horn County

In Big Horn County, there have been 1,321 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 45 new cases (338 per 100,000).

Nebraska: Dakota County

In Dakota County, there have been 9,373 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 16 new cases (80 per 100,000).

Nevada: Clark County

In Clark County, there have been 1,458 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 7,446 new cases (328 per 100,000).

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

In Hillsborough County, there have been 857 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 120 new cases (29 per 100,000).

New Jersey: Passaic County

In Passaic County, there have been 3,461 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 67 new cases (13 per 100,000).

New Mexico: McKinley County

In McKinley County, there have been 5,350 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 129 new cases (181 per 100,000).

New York: Rockland County

In Rockland County, there have been 4,242 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 69 new cases (21 per 100,000).

North Carolina: Duplin County

In Duplin County, there have been 3,098 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 87 new cases (148 per 100,000).

North Dakota: Cass County

In Cass County, there have been 1,503 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 193 new cases (106 per 100,000).

Ohio: Marion County

In Marion County, there have been 4,309 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 46 new cases (71 per 100,000).

Oklahoma: Texas County

In Texas County, there have been 5,054 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2 new cases (10 per 100,000).

Oregon: Umatilla County

In Umatilla County, there have been 1,924 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 317 new cases (407 per 100,000).

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

In Philadelphia County, there have been 1,837 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 1,007 new cases (64 per 100,000).

Rhode Island: Providence County

In Providence County, there have been 2,196 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 359 new cases (56 per 100,000).

South Carolina: Charleston County

In Charleston County, there have been 2,423 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 1,502 new cases (365 per 100,000).

South Dakota: Buffalo County

In Buffalo County, there have been 5,301 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 19 new cases (968 per 100,000).

Tennessee: Trousdale County

In Trousdale County, there have been 13,719 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 32 new cases (284 per 100,000).

Texas: Moore County

In Moore County, there have been 4,589 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 40 new cases (191 per 100,000).

Utah: San Juan County

In San Juan County, there have been 3,593 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 61 new cases (398 per 100,000).

Vermont: Chittenden County

In Chittenden County, there have been 430 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 28 new cases (17 per 100,000).

Virginia: Galax County

In Galax County, there have been 4,821 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 13 new cases (205 per 100,000).

Washington: Yakima County

In Yakima County, there have been 3,888 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 924 new cases (368 per 100,000).

West Virginia: Monongalia County

In Monongalia County, there have been 757 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 152 new cases (144 per 100,000).

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

In Milwaukee County, there have been 1,788 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 2,104 new cases (222 per 100,000).

Wyoming: Fremont County

In Fremont County, there have been 1,116 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 31 new cases (79 per 100,000).