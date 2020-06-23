Health

Here's How Deadly COVID-19 Is Compared to the Flu

Research suggests that coronavirus has a death rate fifty times higher than that of the flu.

By Sarah Crow
June 23, 2020
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
June 23, 2020
circle

Coronavirus and the flu have obvious parallels—they're both highly infectious and potentially deadly respiratory illnesses with many similar symptoms, including headaches, fatigue, and fever. However, when it comes to the mortality rates associated with each disease, coronavirus is far deadlier.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2018-2019 flu season, an estimated 34,200 people died from the influenza virus—or 0.1 percent of the estimated 35.5 million individuals who contracted it that year. In contrast, 2,275,645 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with 119,923 total deaths. That adds up to a mortality rate of 5 percent, making it approximately 50 times as deadly as the flu. However, those numbers may not tell the whole story—inadequate access to testing throughout the U.S. and the countless individuals who may have had coronavirus and recovered before being tested could skew those percentages significantly.

The people at greatest risk for coronavirus and flu-related deaths are typically older individuals, with the death rate for both illnesses spiking dramatically after age 65. In the case of the flu, individuals over 65 accounted for approximately 75 percent of flu deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season, while approximately 80 percent of coronavirus deaths came from that same age range.

asian man hospitalized with coronavirus wearing face mask on blood pressure monitor
Shutterstock/Supoj Pongpancharoen

There are a number of potential factors that have influenced the dramatic disparity in the death rates of the two illnesses. Most notably is the availability of a flu vaccine, which was administered to 45.3 percent of U.S. adults during or prior to the 2018-2019 flu season, as per the CDC. Research suggests that even a flu vaccine with a low rate of efficacy could be responsible for saving a huge number of lives. According to a 2018 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a flu vaccine with just a 20 percent efficacy rate given to just 43 percent of the population could cut flu deaths by 61,812 in a single year.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The relatively high number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases is a potential factor as well, due to infected individuals who don't show symptoms potentially not taking adequate precautions against transmitting the illness to others, including quarantining themselves. While CDC data suggests that up to 35 percent of individuals with coronavirus don't know they have it, a 2015 study published in Epidemiology suggests that just 16 percent of flu cases are likely to be asymptomatic.

Considering the significant mortality rate related to coronavirus, following the guidelines outlined by public health officials is still essential—including washing hands and wearing masks—even as states continue to reopen. According to an April 2020 probability model study led by researchers at UC Berkeley's International Computer Science Institute, simply increasing the portion of people wearing masks from 50 percent to 80 percent could save 180,000 lives from coronavirus-related deaths. So, if you hear anyone calling coronavirus "just another flu," go ahead and set them straight. And if you want to make sure you're adequately protecting yourself and others, check out these 7 Signs You Need to Replace Your Face Mask ASAP.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Security guard with face mask in front of airplane
    Security guard with face mask in front of airplane
    Travel

    What Happens When You Fly Without a Face Mask

    See what went down on one Frontier Airlines flight.

  • New Outbreaks Trace Back to This Destination
    New Outbreaks Trace Back to This Destination
    Travel

    New Outbreaks Trace Back to This Destination

    You may want to postpone your summer trip.

  • a couple at the airport
    a couple at the airport
    Travel

    Americans May Be Banned From This Continent

    "A stinging blow to American prestige in the world."

  • Public bathroom
    Public bathroom
    Health

    Never Touch This One Thing in a Public Restroom

    You wouldn't think it, but using this item is a bad idea.

  • Jimmy Kimmel
    Jimmy Kimmel
    Culture

    Here's Why People Want Kimmel's Show Canceled

    The host is being called out for past clips.

  • tucson arizona skyline
    tucson arizona skyline
    Health

    9 States Where Coronavirus Cases Are Doubling

    Things are getting worse at an alarming rate.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE