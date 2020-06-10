Health

Scientist Says Doing This Would Have Cut Coronavirus Deaths in Half

The UK could have suffered far few coronavirus deaths if lockdown measures were put in place sooner.

By Allie Hogan
June 10, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
June 10, 2020
circle

Looking back on the first several months of the pandemic, some government and health officials have expressed regret over early decisions made (or not made) about containing the spread, which likely led to more coronavirus deaths. Neil Ferguson, who is a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, did some of the scientific modeling that guided the UK's movements regarding the coronavirus. And this week, per the Associated Press, he told the Science and Technology Committee of Parliament that the models underestimated the speed of the spread. Ferguson even posited that introducing "lockdown measures a week earlier…would have reduced the final death toll by at least a half."

While he and other scientists estimated early on that the rate of infection would double every five to six days, it actually doubled every two to three. The UK advised preliminary social distancing measures on Mar. 17, but the government didn't introduce full lockdown until Mar. 23. Per Ferguson's determinations, that lost time was devastating to the number of lives lost in the UK, which is over 41,000.

Doctors in masks during coronavirus
Shutterstocks

According to Ferguson, another oversight that has contributed to this total was the failure to protect residents of nursing homes from the spread. According to the BBC, as of May 1, over 8,000 nursing home deaths in the U.K. were attributed to the coronavirus.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

However, Ferguson also claimed in his remarks that, "given what we knew about this virus then in terms of its transmission and fatality," the decisions made by the government were understandable at the time. When asked at a press conference whether he and other officials made mistakes in their handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "At the moment it's simply too early to judge ourselves."

For more about why social distancing works, check out This Is How Many People Lockdowns Saved From Coronavirus, Study Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Culture

    Walmart Will Finally Stop Locking Up This One Product After Years

    Retail giant responds to complaints of discrimination.

  • Bill Gates
    Bill Gates
    Culture

    Bill Gates Had This to Say About Those COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

    The billionaire adresses microchip implant vaccine report.

  • african american man in a red sweater looking cautiously at a protective face mask
    african american man in a red sweater looking cautiously at a protective face mask
    Health

    The Mistakes You Made When Coronavirus First Hit

    The panic of the early days affected our judgement.

  • One woman infected with virus and sick. sleeping in home, using face mask, handkerchief and toilet paper on table
    One woman infected with virus and sick. sleeping in home, using face mask, handkerchief and toilet paper on table
    Health

    COVID-19 Is Making You Worse at This One Thing

    Are you getting a good night's sleep?

  • A caucasian female medical researcher uses a dropper to place a red sample onto a microscope slide
    A caucasian female medical researcher uses a dropper to place a red sample onto a microscope slide
    Health

    How to Prevent a Second Wave of Coronavirus

    A resurgence of cases could be stopped.

  • Pedestrians ride and walk on the road during the event Streets Alive. The city designates specific major roadways for the public to enjoy the festivities.
    Pedestrians ride and walk on the road during the event Streets Alive. The city designates specific major roadways for the public to enjoy the festivities.
    Smarter Living

    How Roads Will Look Different After Coronavirus

    You may be trading four wheels for two.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE