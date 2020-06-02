Health

The Startling Way Coronavirus Alters Your Brain, Doctors Warn

New research suggests COVID-19 can lead to permanent neurological damage.

By Colby Hall
June 2, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
June 2, 2020
circle

Of course you know about the havoc the coronavirus can wreak on your lungs. You might've also read about what it does to your blood, your kidneys, and your heart. But a new medical report has provided unsettling evidence as to how the COVID-19 contagion can enter one's brain and possibly cause permanent neurological damage.

The research, published in the Journal of American Medicine, focused on a 25-year-old coronavirus patient, whose brain scans revealed "viral brain invasion," which appears to have temporarily changed areas of her brain. The term for this is "neuroinvasion" and doctors believe that it may be partially responsible for the respiratory failure of coronavirus patients.

The patient in question is a radiographer who had been working in a COVID-19 ward, with no significant pre-existing conditions. After having a dry cough that lasted a day, she lost her sense of smell and taste, but had no other major symptoms such as a fever or shortness of breath. With no significant medical history—and other negative test results—a brain MRI was performed.

What the brain scans revealed led to what researchers believe to be "the first report of in vivo human brain involvement in a patient with COVID-19, showing a signal alteration compatible with viral brain invasion in a cortical region." In laymen's terms, the contagion is invading parts of neural cortex, which is affecting the patient's sense of taste, smell, and perhaps leading to larger respiratory problems. That said, according to the researchers, more studies are needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

"We know from previous research that some individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection may develop neurological and psychiatric symptoms," John Hardy, chair of the Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease at the University College London, who was not involved in the study, said in a statement via Science Media Centre. "What remains to be seen is to what extent symptoms are due to viral infection of the brain itself, or secondary effects including inflammation in the brain triggered by the immune system's response to the virus."

The study concludes by saying that it's not clear that all coronavirus patients suffer from "neuroinvasion" of the COVID-19, or if this perhaps may just be an early stage of the ill-effects of the virus. And for more ways coronavirus affects you overall, check out Here's How Coronavirus Affects Your Body, From Your Head to Toes.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • female lab technician doing research with a test tubes in a lab
    female lab technician doing research with a test tubes in a lab
    Health

    The Secret Way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

    The dirtiest place you can imagine may be the answer.

  • a white woman wearing a face mask stares out the window
    a white woman wearing a face mask stares out the window
    Health

    This Is Who Could Bring Back Lockdown

    Prepare for more indoor time in the near future.

  • female doctor in protective suit holding and showing covid-19 tube test and sampling swab.
    female doctor in protective suit holding and showing covid-19 tube test and sampling swab.
    Health

    How Many Waves of Coronavirus Will There Be?

    Healthcare workers share their predictions.

  • 2BW5DF5 USA. 29th May, 2020. Hundreds gathered under the auspices of the local chapter of the NAACP in Portland, Oregon on May 29, 2020 to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. (Photo by John Rudoff/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
    2BW5DF5 USA. 29th May, 2020. Hundreds gathered under the auspices of the local chapter of the NAACP in Portland, Oregon on May 29, 2020 to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. (Photo by John Rudoff/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
    Culture

    20 Powerful Signs From Protests You Should See

    These photos may be in history books to come.

  • three hikers walk on a grassy trail
    three hikers walk on a grassy trail
    Travel

    These Popular Tourist Attractions Are Reopening

    Mother Nature is calling.

  • Spraying disinfectant
    Spraying disinfectant
    Health

    Here's How Fast Your Disinfectant Kills COVID-19

    Is it 30 seconds or 10 minutes?

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE