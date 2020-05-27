A Third of Americans Now Suffer From This Serious Condition

We've all been concerned about our physical health amid the coronavirus. But it turns out, there is another health crisis the pandemic has caused. According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, a third of all Americans are suffering from anxiety or depression right now.

Data for the "Household Pulse Survey"—conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics—was collected from roughly a million households that had been contacted between May 7 and 12. More than 42,000 responded and the results showed that 24 percent of respondents had significant symptoms of major depressive disorder and 30 percent had symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder.

According to the Washington Post, the survey included "four questions taken nearly word-for-word from a form used by doctors to screen patients for depression and anxiety. Those answers provide a real-time window into the country's collective mental health after three months of fear, isolation, soaring unemployment and continuing uncertainty."

The survey suggests a rather significant increase from before the coronavirus outbreak as well. According to the research, the number of people with anxiety and depression doubled since the results from a 2014 national survey.

The findings are not terribly surprising. While the stay-at-home and self-quarantine guidelines have helped curb coronavirus cases in initial hotspots, they've also been remarkably disruptive on many levels. Economic and financial insecurities brought about by the lockdown on top of staying indoors and homeschooling have been challenging for many.

