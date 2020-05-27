Health

A Third of Americans Now Suffer From This Serious Condition

The ill-effects of the coronavirus aren't just about your physical health.

By Colby Hall
May 27, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
May 27, 2020
circle

We've all been concerned about our physical health amid the coronavirus. But it turns out, there is another health crisis the pandemic has caused. According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, a third of all Americans are suffering from anxiety or depression right now.

Data for the "Household Pulse Survey"—conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics—was collected from roughly a million households that had been contacted between May 7 and 12. More than 42,000 responded and the results showed that 24 percent of respondents had significant symptoms of major depressive disorder and 30 percent had symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder.

According to the Washington Post, the survey included "four questions taken nearly word-for-word from a form used by doctors to screen patients for depression and anxiety. Those answers provide a real-time window into the country's collective mental health after three months of fear, isolation, soaring unemployment and continuing uncertainty."

The survey suggests a rather significant increase from before the coronavirus outbreak as well. According to the research, the number of people with anxiety and depression doubled since the results from a 2014 national survey.

The findings are not terribly surprising. While the stay-at-home and self-quarantine guidelines have helped curb coronavirus cases in initial hotspots, they've also been remarkably disruptive on many levels. Economic and financial insecurities brought about by the lockdown on top of staying indoors and homeschooling have been challenging for many.

While the coronavirus has brought about anxious times, we can all find some solace in the fact that we're not suffering alone—not by a long shot. And if you want to know how to cope in these difficult circumstances, check out 15 Effective Self-Care Tips That Are Made for Quarantine.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Lonely sad woman deep in thoughts sitting daydreaming or waiting for someone in the living room with a serious expression, she is pensive and suffering from insomnia sitting on couch
    Lonely sad woman deep in thoughts sitting daydreaming or waiting for someone in the living room with a serious expression, she is pensive and suffering from insomnia sitting on couch
    Health

    COVID-19 Symptoms More Common Than Sore Throat

    Familiar ailment isn't a common sign of coronavirus.

  • woman wearing N95 mask to protect pollution PM2.5 and virus. COVID-19 Coronavirus and Air pollution pm2.5 concept.
    woman wearing N95 mask to protect pollution PM2.5 and virus. COVID-19 Coronavirus and Air pollution pm2.5 concept.
    Health

    The One Face Mask You're Still Wearing Wrong

    You really shouldn't be wearing it at all.

  • N95 Face mask with respirator valve
    N95 Face mask with respirator valve
    Health

    States Are Banning This One Type of Face Mask

    This kind of face covering won't stop the spread.

  • baby with mother wearing face mask
    baby with mother wearing face mask
    Health

    How Coronavirus Can Affect Pregnant Women

    Take note, parents-to-be.

  • Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall
    Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall
    Smarter Living

    Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall

    A recent survey says parents aren't ready.

  • fauci on cnn talking about returning to school on may 27
    fauci on cnn talking about returning to school on may 27
    Culture

    Fauci Says Some States Can Reopen School in Fall

    Some optimistic news for parents!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE