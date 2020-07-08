Health

There's "Emerging Evidence" That COVID Spreads This Way, WHO Says

Global health officials are coming around to mounting evidence that COVID is transmitted through the air.

By Zachary Mack
July 8, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
July 8, 2020
circle

Whether or not coronavirus is airborne has been a subject of debate since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March. But in the months since, there's been mounting evidence that indicates that airborne particles can potentially transmit the virus, leading to increased pressure for global health officials to acknowledge the connection. That pressure culminated in a July 6 letter signed by 239 scientists calling for the World Health Organization (WHO) to recognize airborne transmission. Now, the message appears to have been received. On July 8, WHO acknowledged that there is "emerging evidence" that coronavirus spreads through the air, CNN reports.

The change in tone came while addressing the group letter during a daily press briefing. WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control Benedetta Allegranzi, MD, noted that many of the consignees had collaborated with the health agency. "We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken," she said.

Man's lower part of face mid-word on green background
iStock

Throughout the pandemic, WHO's official stance has been that coronavirus is spread largely though respiratory droplets "when a person is in close contact (within 1 meter) of someone with respiratory symptoms," like coughing or sneezing. A change in the suggested mode of transmission would likely lead WHO to a change in guidelines and regulations that would put a greater emphasis on social distancing and mask wearing, which WHO was also late to adopt.

Allegranzi made a point to clarify that WHO has been taking the time to look for more definitive evidence before changing its official stance on the novel coronavirus being airborne. "The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings, especially in very specific conditions—crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings—that have been described, cannot be ruled out," she said. "However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Still, WHO officials state they are gathering that evidence on how coronavirus spreads and are not ruling out any possible transmission modes. "We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19, as well as droplet," Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at the briefing. She added that a formal scientific brief on the matter would be released from WHO in the coming weeks. And for more on how coronavirus can spread, check out This Is Who's Transmitting Over 50 Percent of COVID Cases, Study Finds.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    A pair of handcuffs and a face mask lie near a coronavirus test sheet
    Health

    This State Is Arresting Defiant COVID Patients

    If you refuse to self isolate, you're in big trouble.

  • A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    A group of friends drinking together at an outdoor bar while sharing food and lowering their face masks
    Health

    The Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID

    These are the eight places to avoid at all costs.

  • A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    A Royal carriage arrives at Trooping the Colour with Royal Family members including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Culture

    Prince Harry Has Become a "Loose Cannon"

    Palace insiders says he's "forgotten his allegiance."

  • An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus concept.
    Health

    COVID Patients May Face This Rare Condition

    The terrifying way it can impact your brain.

  • phoenix arizona skyline
    phoenix arizona skyline
    Health

    Half of New COVID Cases Are From 4 States

    These are the epicenters of the pandemic.

  • 14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health
    14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health
    Health

    14 Easy Ways to Improve Your Mental Health

    These easy tips can help you feel like yourself again.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE