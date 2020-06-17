Smarter Living

There's a Major Shortage of This Vital Everyday Item Thanks to COVID-19

After months of economic shutdown, there's even less of this on hand than you think.

By Zachary Mack
June 17, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 17, 2020
circle

After months of business shutdowns and economic uncertainty, the feeling of being shorter on funds than usual is an unfortunately common one. But according to the Federal Reserve, this inkling might actually be quite literal. Officials are reporting that there's currently a serious coin shortage that they are working to fix as businesses reopen, according to a report from CNBC.

As many shoppers pivoted towards swiping their cards, tapping their phones, or using payment apps during the lockdown, the overall flow of tangible money in the country experienced an unprecedented disruption. Now, officials are telling Congress that banks are reporting lower than usual averages of weekly coin deposits.

"What's happened is, with the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy has … kind of stopped. The places where you'd go to give your coins and get credit … those have not been working," Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman, told Congress on June 17. "So, a whole system of flow has kind of come to a stop. We're well aware of this … And as the economy reopens, we're seeing coins begin to move around again."

A piggy bank on a table top wearing a face mask that says COVID-19
iStock

The closure of commerce across the country affected millions, but it hit restaurants, bars, and convenience stores particularly hard. As these businesses stopped making their normal weekly deposits, the regular cycle of cash and coin flow was interrupted and has yet to pick up full steam again.

According to Fox News, the Federal Reserve reports that they are working closely with the U.S. Mint and the 12 district reserve banks to spot check coin shortages and will be boosting circulation where necessary to correct the disruption.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The news of a national shortage of quarters, nickels, dimes, and pennies wasn't the only bad news Powell had for lawmakers, however: On Tuesday, he also warned the Senate Banking Committee of "significant uncertainty" about the country's economic recovery and the effect it will have on small businesses, CNBC reports. And for more on how you should be spending the money you do have, check out This Is the Only Way You Should Be Handling Money, According to the CDC.

 

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Aunt Jemima
    Aunt Jemima
    Smarter Living

    These Logos Are Changing Due to Racist Origins

    Here's what you won't see on the shelves again.

  • map of the united states
    map of the united states
    Health

    5 States Headed for Another Lockdown

    Here's why one expert is especially concerned.

  • A Japanese man checking his phone while waiting in deserted Kabukicho district in downtown Tokyo
    A Japanese man checking his phone while waiting in deserted Kabukicho district in downtown Tokyo
    Health

    Why Japan Has Had Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths

    This habit may have saved the populous country.

  • 2-3 years old cute child wearing surgical mask. Little boy trying to stay healthy by wearing a mask to protect him against corona virus covid-19 / 2019-nCov. Little boy wearing anti virus mask staying at home
    2-3 years old cute child wearing surgical mask. Little boy trying to stay healthy by wearing a mask to protect him against corona virus covid-19 / 2019-nCov. Little boy wearing anti virus mask staying at home
    Health

    Why Kids Have Less Severe Coronavirus Symptoms

    It may also be why older adults are at greater risk.

  • Airplane seats
    Airplane seats
    Travel

    This Habit Could Get You Banned From Airlines

    Not doing this could get you in big trouble.

  • young black man looking out window wearing face mask
    young black man looking out window wearing face mask
    Health

    CDC: Shutdowns Could Spread Disease and Mold

    You might want to think before touching that AC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE