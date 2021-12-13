Smarter Living

If You Have These Coca-Cola Drinks in Your Fridge, Dump Them Out Now

The Coca-Cola company issued a voluntary recall for a number of popular beverages.

By Alesandra Dubin
December 13, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
December 13, 2021

If you're like many Americans, you might have a fridge and pantry full of items from Coca-Cola's wide-ranging product line at this very moment. But if you have purchased products from the iconic beverage brand recently, you're going to want to check those items to see if any are the subject of a new recall, as certain popular thirst-quenchers may be contaminated. Read on to learn which Coca-Cola drinks you need to dump down the drain immediately.

RELATED: If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns.

Coca-Cola is recalling some of its refrigerated Minute Maid lemonades and punches.

latinx woman in maroon tank top photographed from behind as she looks in the fridge
Michael Svoboda / iStock

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling a range of Minute Maid products, according to Food Safety News. The reason for the recall is the "potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers." Company spokesperson Ann L. Moore said the recall is voluntary, and it applies to a limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch sold in 59-ounce cartons.

RELATED: These Products Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Stores Are Being Recalled.

The recalled Coca-Cola products were distributed in eight states.

man grocery shopping with full cart
Shutterstock/Stokkete

According to Food Safety News, the recalled products were distributed in multiple states, most of which are in the Northeast region of the U.S.: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.

Expiration dates range into 2022 for the recalled Coca-Cola products.

woman in grocery store shopping for sauces
Shutterstock/Travelpixs

The voluntary recall began on Nov. 10 in stores that were affected. The expiration dates on the products range into 2022, so they might still be on some store shelves—in addition to inside your fridge. Keep an eye out on your next grocery trip to avoid inadvertently purchasing any potentially contaminated products that were not pulled from shelves.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The risk of serious harm from these Coca-Cola products is remote, but exercise caution.

Fortunately, per USA Today, Coca-Cola rep Moore explained that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as "Class II," meaning the products could potentially cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," but the risk of serious negative health effects was unlikely. Still, the FDA says, consumers should use caution. So check those shelves—both at home and at the grocery store—to make sure you avoid consuming any potentially contaminated Coca-Cola products. If you have these drinks at home, toss them out right away out of an abundance of caution.

And check your fridge for other recently recalled products.

hand pouring tahini on falafel in a pita
Shutterstock/bonchan

While you're investigating the contents of your fridge, you might want to check for another recently recalled product: the popular condiment tahini. On Nov. 30, the FDA announced that International Golden Foods voluntarily recalled specific packages of its Al Kanater brand tahini sold in 16-ounce jars nationwide.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 7 Foods at Kroger, Get Rid of Them Now, FDA Says.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • company of cheerful and happy friends celebrating at the christmas dinner
    company of cheerful and happy friends celebrating at the christmas dinner
    Health

    Don't Gather Amid Omicron Without Doing This

    Yes, even if you're vaccinated.

  • Lucille Ball, Keith Thibodeaux, and Desi Arnaz on "I Love Lucy"
    Lucille Ball, Keith Thibodeaux, and Desi Arnaz on "I Love Lucy"
    Culture

    "I Love Lucy" Banned the Use of This One Word

    The censorship coincided Lucille Ball's real life.

  • fauci urging parents to vaccinate their children
    fauci urging parents to vaccinate their children
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Recommends This COVID Precaution

    Do this now, if you haven't already.

  • Matt Damon, Robin Williams, and Ben Affleck with their Oscars at the 1998 ceremony
    Matt Damon, Robin Williams, and Ben Affleck with their Oscars at the 1998 ceremony
    Culture

    How Robin Williams Changed Ben Affleck's Life

    "Good Will Hunting" actor remembers his co-star.

  • A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from an airport
    A Delta Air Lines flight taking off from an airport
    Travel

    Delta Will No Longer Fly to These 3 Cities

    The airline will stop servicing them as of Jan. 9.

  • Charlene Tilton in a photo from 1980
    Charlene Tilton in a photo from 1980
    Culture

    See Lucy From "Dallas" Now

    Charlene Tilton played the role over 40 years ago.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group