If you're like many Americans, you might have a fridge and pantry full of items from Coca-Cola's wide-ranging product line at this very moment. But if you have purchased products from the iconic beverage brand recently, you're going to want to check those items to see if any are the subject of a new recall, as certain popular thirst-quenchers may be contaminated. Read on to learn which Coca-Cola drinks you need to dump down the drain immediately.

RELATED: If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns.

Coca-Cola is recalling some of its refrigerated Minute Maid lemonades and punches.

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling a range of Minute Maid products, according to Food Safety News. The reason for the recall is the "potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers." Company spokesperson Ann L. Moore said the recall is voluntary, and it applies to a limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch sold in 59-ounce cartons.

RELATED: These Products Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Stores Are Being Recalled.

The recalled Coca-Cola products were distributed in eight states.

According to Food Safety News, the recalled products were distributed in multiple states, most of which are in the Northeast region of the U.S.: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.

Expiration dates range into 2022 for the recalled Coca-Cola products.

The voluntary recall began on Nov. 10 in stores that were affected. The expiration dates on the products range into 2022, so they might still be on some store shelves—in addition to inside your fridge. Keep an eye out on your next grocery trip to avoid inadvertently purchasing any potentially contaminated products that were not pulled from shelves.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The risk of serious harm from these Coca-Cola products is remote, but exercise caution.

Fortunately, per USA Today, Coca-Cola rep Moore explained that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall as "Class II," meaning the products could potentially cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," but the risk of serious negative health effects was unlikely. Still, the FDA says, consumers should use caution. So check those shelves—both at home and at the grocery store—to make sure you avoid consuming any potentially contaminated Coca-Cola products. If you have these drinks at home, toss them out right away out of an abundance of caution.

And check your fridge for other recently recalled products.

While you're investigating the contents of your fridge, you might want to check for another recently recalled product: the popular condiment tahini. On Nov. 30, the FDA announced that International Golden Foods voluntarily recalled specific packages of its Al Kanater brand tahini sold in 16-ounce jars nationwide.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 7 Foods at Kroger, Get Rid of Them Now, FDA Says.