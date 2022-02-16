The U.S. entered the new year in a precarious place with the COVID pandemic. The Omicron variant had pushed infections up so rapidly over the winter holidays that cases and hospitalizations in the country were higher in Jan. 2022 than they had been throughout the entire last two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the situation has improved considerably since then. COVID cases have fallen 42.8 percent over the last week and hospitalizations are also down by 25.4 percent. As a result of these declining numbers, more than 10 states have taken steps to pull back or revise mask mandates in the past few days, per The New York Times. But it's not only mask requirements that are now being reevaluated.

On. Feb. 15, the organizers behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced that ticket holders would not be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the California-based music festival this year. And that's not all—there will also be no testing or masking requirements "in accordance with local guidelines," Goldenvoice, the entertainment company behind the festival, wrote on the official Coachella website.

"There is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19," Goldenvoice warned. For the past two years, Coachella had been canceled because of the pandemic, according to The New York Times. But the music festival is set to go forward this year in Indio, California, starting on April 15.

Like most other states, California is experiencing a significant drop in COVID numbers. According to The New York Times, new daily infections in California have fallen 69 percent over the last two weeks, while hospitalizations have declined by 37 percent. But with the festival still months away, there is plenty of time for the situation to change—which organizers say is a possibility and something ticket holders should be prepared for.

"The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter," Goldenvoice wrote. "Such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This is not the only major event set for 2022 that is not planning on mandating proof of vaccination from attendees. On Feb. 15, it was also announced that the Stagecoach Festival, a country music festival planned for the end of April in Indio, California, will have no vaccine mandate or masking and testing requirements this year. Stagecoach is organized by Goldenvoice as well.

Meanwhile, some organizers have chosen not to give a clear indication of what their event requirements will be in 2022. Tennessee-based music festival Bonnaroo is set to kick off in mid-June this year after being canceled in 2021, but organizers have not yet said whether proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required for entry.

"Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible and will be shared on the event/venue website and social media channels," the festival's organizers stated in a Dec. 2021 update on the Bonnaroo website.

