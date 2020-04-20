Health

These Are the U.S. Cities with the Most Coronavirus Deaths

New York City, Detroit, and Chicago top the nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

By Kali Coleman
April 20, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
April 20, 2020
circle

With new coronavirus cases being discovered every hour, numbers continue to rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States is currently facing nearly 750,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 39,000 deaths. And while the virus is spreading nationwide, certain cities are getting hit worse than others. Using up-to-the-minute data from The New York Times, we've laid out the U.S. cities with the most coronavirus deaths so far. Note that while these numbers are accurate as of the time of publication, the situation is developing rapidly.

1
New York City

empire state building standing tall amongst skyscrapers in New York City
Shutterstock

Reported deaths: Nearing 17,400

New York City is being called the "epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic," with the New York metropolitan area surpassing all other cities in terms of COVID-19 deaths. The city currently has nearly 17,400 reported deaths, a substantial percentage of deaths in the country. And to put things in perspective, How Does Coronavirus Stack Up Compared to Other Pandemics?

2
Detroit

Detroit Aerial Panorama during sunset
iStock

Reported deaths: Over 2,000

While the state of New Jersey doubles the state of Michigan in terms of coronavirus deaths overall, the city of Detroit, Michigan, is an outlier. This city currently has over 2,000 reported deaths, which makes it the second-highest city in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

3
Chicago

chicago cityscape over the river
iStock

Reported deaths: Over 1,200

Illinois has over 1,300 reported deaths from the coronavirus, which means the city of Chicago—with over 1,200 deaths reported—makes up almost all of the confirmed deaths in the state.

4
Boston

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.
iStock

Reported deaths: Over 1,150

Boston and Chicago are close in terms of COVID-19 deaths, with each state surpassing the other as new numbers are reported. With over 1,150 reported deaths, Boston's numbers are doubling every six days, while Chicago's are doubling every eight days.

5
Philadelphia

Philadelphia downtown skyline with blue sky and white cloud
iStock

Reported deaths: Nearly 1,000

It makes sense that Philadelphia ranks among the U.S. cities hit hardest by COVID-19, seeing as it is one of the largest cities in terms of population. And to make sure you're separating fact from fiction, check out these 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.

6
New Orleans

royal street in new orleans
iStock

Reported deaths: Over 800

New Orleans has a reported total of over 800 deaths, and those numbers double every 13 days. In comparison—out of Louisiana's nearly 1,300 total deaths—the state's second largest city, Baton Rouge, has over 150.

7
Los Angeles

los angeles city skyline
iStock

Reported deaths: Over 600

Los Angeles leads the state of California in coronavirus deaths with 0ver 600 reported deaths out of California's nearly 1,200 total deaths. San Francisco, in comparison, has over 100 reported deaths.

8
Seattle

Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Reported deaths: Over 450

Though Washington state had the first reported case of coronavirus in the U.S. back in January, Seattle's numbers are not very high compared to other major cities. The city has over 450 deaths out of Washington's over 600 total deaths.

9
Miami

Beach and city of Miami
Shutterstock

Reported deaths: Over 450

Florida's decision to reopen beaches is controversial, in part because Miami makes the top 10 in terms of U.S. city coronavirus deaths. The state has over 450 reported deaths, quite close to Seattle—a city that has almost 200,000 more residents.

10
Atlanta

atlanta skyscrapers seen from a park with a body of water
Shutterstock

Reported deaths: Over 300

Doubling every 11 days, Atlanta has over 300 reported coronavirus deaths. It's notable that Georgia governor Brian Kemp didn't order a shelter-in-place requirement for the state until April 3, claiming he didn't know people without symptoms could transmit the virus.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • knowing more about the coronavirus might not comfort you
    knowing more about the coronavirus might not comfort you
    Health

    7 Helpful COVID-19 Tracking Tools You Can Use

    Stay up to date and informed with these tools.

  • 7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health
    7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health
    Health

    7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health

    Wine and TV binges aren't what the doctor ordered.

  • Rear view shot of a senior woman sitting in wheelchair and thinking
    Rear view shot of a senior woman sitting in wheelchair and thinking
    Health

    At High Risk for COVID-19? Here's How to Cope

    A psychotherapist who's high-risk shares her tips.

  • mom and daughter yoga together
    mom and daughter yoga together
    Health

    7 Ways Quarantine Is Good for Your Health

    Staying home may not be such a bad thing after all.

  • Mother's Day flower delivery
    Mother's Day flower delivery
    Smarter Living

    9 Same-Day Flower Delivery Sites

    For your last-minute Mother's Day needs.

  • people walking underneath the rock formation on one of the apostle islands
    people walking underneath the rock formation on one of the apostle islands
    Travel

    23 Hidden Natural Wonders in the U.S.

    Singing sand dunes, flame-lit waterfalls, and more

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE