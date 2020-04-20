These Are the U.S. Cities with the Most Coronavirus Deaths

With new coronavirus cases being discovered every hour, numbers continue to rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States is currently facing nearly 750,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 39,000 deaths. And while the virus is spreading nationwide, certain cities are getting hit worse than others. Using up-to-the-minute data from The New York Times, we've laid out the U.S. cities with the most coronavirus deaths so far. Note that while these numbers are accurate as of the time of publication, the situation is developing rapidly.

1 New York City

Reported deaths: Nearing 17,400

New York City is being called the "epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic," with the New York metropolitan area surpassing all other cities in terms of COVID-19 deaths. The city currently has nearly 17,400 reported deaths, a substantial percentage of deaths in the country. And to put things in perspective, How Does Coronavirus Stack Up Compared to Other Pandemics?

2 Detroit

Reported deaths: Over 2,000

While the state of New Jersey doubles the state of Michigan in terms of coronavirus deaths overall, the city of Detroit, Michigan, is an outlier. This city currently has over 2,000 reported deaths, which makes it the second-highest city in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

3 Chicago

Reported deaths: Over 1,200

Illinois has over 1,300 reported deaths from the coronavirus, which means the city of Chicago—with over 1,200 deaths reported—makes up almost all of the confirmed deaths in the state.

4 Boston

Reported deaths: Over 1,150

Boston and Chicago are close in terms of COVID-19 deaths, with each state surpassing the other as new numbers are reported. With over 1,150 reported deaths, Boston's numbers are doubling every six days, while Chicago's are doubling every eight days.

5 Philadelphia

Reported deaths: Nearly 1,000

It makes sense that Philadelphia ranks among the U.S. cities hit hardest by COVID-19, seeing as it is one of the largest cities in terms of population. And to make sure you're separating fact from fiction, check out these 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.

6 New Orleans

Reported deaths: Over 800

New Orleans has a reported total of over 800 deaths, and those numbers double every 13 days. In comparison—out of Louisiana's nearly 1,300 total deaths—the state's second largest city, Baton Rouge, has over 150.

7 Los Angeles

Reported deaths: Over 600

Los Angeles leads the state of California in coronavirus deaths with 0ver 600 reported deaths out of California's nearly 1,200 total deaths. San Francisco, in comparison, has over 100 reported deaths.

8 Seattle

Reported deaths: Over 450

Though Washington state had the first reported case of coronavirus in the U.S. back in January, Seattle's numbers are not very high compared to other major cities. The city has over 450 deaths out of Washington's over 600 total deaths.

9 Miami

Reported deaths: Over 450

Florida's decision to reopen beaches is controversial, in part because Miami makes the top 10 in terms of U.S. city coronavirus deaths. The state has over 450 reported deaths, quite close to Seattle—a city that has almost 200,000 more residents.

10 Atlanta

Reported deaths: Over 300

Doubling every 11 days, Atlanta has over 300 reported coronavirus deaths. It's notable that Georgia governor Brian Kemp didn't order a shelter-in-place requirement for the state until April 3, claiming he didn't know people without symptoms could transmit the virus.