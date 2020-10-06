Fans of The Walking Dead know Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa on the long-running AMC series. But now, the actor is ready to take on a new role: Tejano music sensation Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on Netflix's upcoming series about the singer's life. In a new teaser trailer for Selena: The Series released by Netflix on Oct. 6, fans got their first real look at Serratos as Selena, whom Jennifer Lopez famously played in the 1997 movie about her life. The Netflix teaser shows Christian Serratos in a few iconic Selena looks as "Como la Flor" plays in the background. And it also reveals exactly when fans will be able to stream Selena: The Series: Dec. 4, 2020.

Selena: The Series is being backed by the singer's family; her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is an executive producer. "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," she said in a statement when the show was announced. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives." (Selena was notoriously murdered at the age of 23 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar.)

The team of writers for the Netflix series is being helmed by Mexican-American writer Moisés Zamora, who's also executive producing Selena: The Series. Zamora has said he's intent on focusing on her cultural identity: Selena was born and raised in Texas, but she rose to fame by singing in Spanish, at the insistence of her father, Abraham Quintanilla, a former Mexican-American singer. "[Selena] was part of my existence as a Latino boy," Zamora told NBC News in April 2019. "I associated her with my family and being Mexican in America. … This feels like so many journeys I see around me through my family."

Serratos, a 30-year-old actress of Mexican-Italian descent, was given the seal of approval of Selena's father, who told the Mexican newspaper Reforma that of all the actresses they saw, Serratos was "the best."

It's a role Serratos has been longing to take on, too. In 2015, she told MTV that she would love to play "somebody who is very famously Latina" some day, and that's exactly what Selena, the Queen of Tejano music, affords her.

Here's Serratos showing off Selena's natural locks.

Here's Serratos showing off Selena's natural locks.

The look is reminiscent of how Selena sported her hair in her teenage years, like in this video of her singing "Only in My Dream" at 15.

And here she is in the iconic white bustier ensemble.

Selena fans recall this look from her performance at the Houston Astrodome in 1994, and Serratos definitely channels the legendary Tejano star.

Of course, the bustier comes into play over and over.

Those who love the 1997 Selena movie definitely remember the scene in which the singer and her dad clash over her onstage wardrobe, or lack thereof.

And of course, there's fringe for days.

It was the early '90s, after all!