Culture

Christian Serratos Looks Exactly Like Selena in New Sneak Peek

Christian Serratos is channeling Tejano music sensation Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in a new Netflix series.

By Jaimie Etkin
October 6, 2020
Jaimie Etkin
By Jaimie Etkin
October 6, 2020
circle

Fans of The Walking Dead know Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa on the long-running AMC series. But now, the actor is ready to take on a new role: Tejano music sensation Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on Netflix's upcoming series about the singer's life. In a new teaser trailer for Selena: The Series released by Netflix on Oct. 6, fans got their first real look at Serratos as Selena, whom Jennifer Lopez famously played in the 1997 movie about her life. The Netflix teaser shows Christian Serratos in a few iconic Selena looks as "Como la Flor" plays in the background. And it also reveals exactly when fans will be able to stream Selena: The Series: Dec. 4, 2020.

Selena: The Series is being backed by the singer's family; her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is an executive producer. "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," she said in a statement when the show was announced. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives." (Selena was notoriously murdered at the age of 23 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar.)

The team of writers for the Netflix series is being helmed by Mexican-American writer Moisés Zamora, who's also executive producing Selena: The Series. Zamora has said he's intent on focusing on her cultural identity: Selena was born and raised in Texas, but she rose to fame by singing in Spanish, at the insistence of her father, Abraham Quintanilla, a former Mexican-American singer. "[Selena] was part of my existence as a Latino boy," Zamora told NBC News in April 2019. "I associated her with my family and being Mexican in America. … This feels like so many journeys I see around me through my family."

Serratos, a 30-year-old actress of Mexican-Italian descent, was given the seal of approval of Selena's father, who told the Mexican newspaper Reforma that of all the actresses they saw, Serratos was "the best."

It's a role Serratos has been longing to take on, too. In 2015, she told MTV that she would love to play "somebody who is very famously Latina" some day, and that's exactly what Selena, the Queen of Tejano music, affords her.

Read on to see Serratos as Selena, and for more lookalikes, Nicole Richie's 12-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Her Now.

Here's Serratos showing off Selena's natural locks.

christian serratos as selena in netflix series
Netflix via YouTube

The look is reminiscent of how Selena sported her hair in her teenage years, like in this video of her singing "Only in My Dream" at 15.

And here she is in the iconic white bustier ensemble.

christian serratos as selena in netflix series
Netflix via YouTube

Selena fans recall this look from her performance at the Houston Astrodome in 1994, and Serratos definitely channels the legendary Tejano star.

Of course, the bustier comes into play over and over.

christian serratos as selena in netflix series
Netflix via YouTube

Those who love the 1997 Selena movie definitely remember the scene in which the singer and her dad clash over her onstage wardrobe, or lack thereof.

And of course, there's fringe for days.

christian serratos as selena in netflix series
Netflix via YouTube

It was the early '90s, after all! And for more style from this era, check out Fashion Trends Only Cool '90s Kids Will Remember.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • black man with his back to camera shampooing his hair in the shower
    black man with his back to camera shampooing his hair in the shower
    Health

    The Body Part You Shouldn't Wash in the Shower

    Doctors say this one thing shouldn't get scrubbed.

  • married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    Relationships

    The Age Married Men Are Most Likely to Cheat

    The answer may surprise you.

  • Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Relationships

    This Is Who Should Really Pay on a Date

    Experts say this is how the bill should be handled.

  • Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart
    Culture

    Why Kristen Stewart Wanted to Play Princess Diana

    And what intimidates her most.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Is Worried About the COVID Mutation

    He says the latest change is troubling.

  • A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    Health

    Fauci Says Do This With Your Mask While Eating

    The best way to don your PPE while dining out.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE