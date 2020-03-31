CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN primetime news anchor Chris Cuomo announced via Twitter that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus, representing the most visible news personality to publicly announce catching the dangerous contagion.

Cuomo hosts the titular CNN program Cuomo Prime Time nightly at 9 p.m. and has received much attention for his weekly interviews with his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Both brothers have long been New York state fixtures as their father, Mario Cuomo, served as governor of New York in the '90s and early aughts.

Cuomo announced the news by noting that "these difficult times seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day." He then noted how he'd found out that he is positive for COVID-19, and revealed that he had "been exposed to people in recent days who have been subsequently tested positive." He explained how he had "fever, chills, and shortness of breath," before expressing his hope that he wouldn't share it with this family.

Read his tweet below:

Cuomo noted that he planned on continuing to host his shows from the basement of his Long Island home and rallied his Twitter followers with "we will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

During his daily coronavirus press conference, Gov. Cuomo addressed the news of his brother being sick. "My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus—found out this morning. Now he is going to be fine," he announced.

But he could not resist giving one of his signature digs that the Cuomos have become known for throughout this pandemic. "He's young, he's in good shape, he's strong, not as strong as he thinks. He'll be fine," he joked.

Gov. Cuomo turned to a more loving note, saying: "You know Chris, he has a show at night on CNN. You see one dimension. In his job, he's combative and argumentative and he's pushing people. That's his job. He's a really sweet and beautiful guy. And, he's my best friend." And for more helpful information on coronavirus testing, check out What Is the Coronavirus Test Like? A Doctor Explains COVID-19 Testing.