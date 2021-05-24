If You Have This Sausage at Home, Don't Eat It, USDA Says

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, many U.S. households are breaking out the grill to cook up their favorite meats and veggies. However, if you purchased one particular type of sausage, you may want to rethink your Memorial Day menu, now that the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) is cautioning against eating it. Read on to discover if you should be purging this food from your kitchen now.

Approximately 6,000 pounds of sausage are subject to a new recall.

On May 21, the FSIS announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of Milan Provisions Mexican Brand Cured Chorizo Jalapeño sausage had been recalled.

The affected sausages can be identified by establishment number EST. 4335 located inside the USDA inspection mark and expiration dates of June 12, 2021; June 13, 2021; June 14, 2021; and June 15, 2021.

The FSIS recommends that no one consume the sausage.

The sausages, which were produced in Corona, New York between April 13 and April 16, 2021, were sold exclusively through retail locations within New York State.

The USDA says that individuals who have the recalled sausages in their fridge or freezer "are urged not to consume them." Instead, the affected sausages can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The sausage is being pulled due to a lack of inspection.

The USDA reports that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that an ingredient in the chorizo hadn't been properly inspected.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS determined that the firm received pork trim product from a retail butcher facility that is not federally inspected and used it in production of the chorizo product," the recall notice states.

If you have eaten the sausage and feel sick, contact a doctor.

While the USDA hasn't received any reports of people becoming ill from eating the recalled sausages, the agency recommends that anyone who has consumed the sausages and subsequently felt unwell contact their doctor.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Milan Provisions President Salvatore Laurita at (718) 899-7678.

