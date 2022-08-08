If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It, FDA Warns

As kids, many of us were given milk at the dinner table and told it was a good source of calcium, helping us grow strong bones and teeth. Nowadays, you're less likely to have a glass of milk with your meal, but you may still rely on traditional dairy or creamers for your morning coffee, along with non-dairy options like almond or oat milk. If you're a milk drinker, you'll want to be aware of the latest warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about a product you should avoid. Read on to find out which milk you should clear out of your fridge, and how it could potentially put your health at risk.

This isn't the first milk recall this summer.

You can tell pretty easily when milk has gone bad—the sour smell or lumpy texture are dead giveaways that it's past its prime. Sometimes, though, you can't tell with the naked eye that there's something amiss.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

That's where the FDA comes in. On July 29, the agency announced that Lyons Magnus LLC had voluntarily recalled 53 products, including non-dairy milks. The affected products included the popular Oatly Oak Milk Barista Edition, and the recall also applied to several of the company's coffee and protein drinks. According to the FDA, drinks were potentially contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a rare bacteria that could put immunocompromised or vulnerable people at risk if consumed.

Consumers were asked not to drink affected beverages, and to return them instead for a refund. On Aug. 5, the FDA warned that another subset of people should be on alert, as they'll want to avoid a certain milk product.

One kind of flavored milk is being recalled.

Even if you don't regularly eat dairy or drink cow's milk, you might be willing to make an exception if it's chocolate milk. Another childhood staple, chocolate milk is a sweet treat that can instantly trigger nostalgia. But one variety isn't a welcome blast from the past—it's potentially dangerous, the FDA warned.

Royal Crest Dairy, based in Longmont, Colorado, issued a voluntary recall of some of its Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints due to a potential health concern, per an Aug. 5 notice from the FDA. Affected pints have the date code AUG-22 and the plant code #08-66 printed on the bottle, and the announcement states that products are "bottled in a food safe, single-trip, polyethylene plastic pint container with a black cap."

The chocolate milk pints were distributed to retail locations across Southern Colorado, including stores in Penrose, Canon City, Florence, Pueblo West, and Pueblo.

The chocolate milk may contain an undeclared allergen.

The chocolate milk was recalled as it could be contaminated with undeclared egg—a known allergen.

"Our allergen control procedures were not followed after an egg containing product was run through the filler," Royal Crest Dairy stated in the announcement. "Once this mistake was discovered, a recall was initiated and customers who had already received the product were contacted."

The company added that it's also taking action to prevent this issue in the future, namely "better labeling of the product tanks to prevent human effort and additional employee allergen training."

If you have an egg allergy, this chocolate milk could trigger a reaction.

Those who are allergic to eggs, and even those with a "severe sensitivity," could drink this milk and "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the FDA's notice reads. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of an egg allergy—like rashes, hives, congestion, or vomiting—can show up in minutes or take several hours to appear.

Thankfully, there have not been any reports of illnesses, but customers who purchased this chocolate milk are asked to return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund. For questions about the recall, customers can reach out to Royal Crest Dairy's quality lab Monday through Friday between 4 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Contact information is listed in the recall announcement.