I'm a CEO, and This Is What's in My Medicine Cabinet

Getting a glimpse into someone else's medicine cabinet is deeply personal—and when that someone is the CEO of a health company, it's also illuminating. William Soliman, PhD, BCMAS is the founder and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a medical certification company highly regarded for its Board-Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) program. A doctoral graduate of Columbia University, he also has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and the field of medical affairs—and he's opening up his medicine cabinet for the world to see.

"As a CEO and Founder of ACMA, a company that works with pharmaceutical manufacturers all day long, I have a keen sense of what medications are probably most important to keep in my medicine cabinet," says Soliman. Read on to find out which four items he keeps on hand, and why you may want to do the same.

1 Nexium

The life of a CEO can be fast-paced and demanding: One day you're sitting in a string of back-to-back meetings, and the next you're hopping on an international flight. This can wreak havoc on a reliable meal schedule, and sometimes cause some unpleasant side effects—acid reflux included.

That's why Soliman keeps Nexium—an over-the-counter (OTC) medication commonly used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, and other stomach acid-related conditions—on hand. "Acid reflux can creep up on us at any time, and especially after a late-night business meal, so I like to keep Nexium with me," says Soliman.

2 Hydrocortisone cream

Soliman says hydrocortisone cream—used to treat unpleasant skin conditions such as pain, swelling, itching, and redness—is another "must-have" item in his medicine cabinet. A topical steroid, hydrocortisone is especially effective in relieving your immune response to acute inflammation. Soliman says that in particular, he uses it when he's on the road. "Getting a mosquito bite or a rash while traveling can be annoying," he notes.

3 Advil

Long work hours and constant travel can take a physical toll on your health—causing muscle discomfort, headaches, and more. That's why Soliman always keeps Advil on hand, to combat these uncomfortable symptoms.

"Advil (ibuprofen) is another drug I always keep in my medicine cabinet because with travel comes back and neck strain," he says, adding that headaches are also par for the course. He says that these symptoms are especially common "as you're adjusting to new time zones," so he makes sure to travel with the NSAID on hand.

4 Claritin

When you travel as much as a CEO does, you may find that your new environments pose unexpected health challenges. Soliman says that while he rarely has serious allergies at home, he likes to keep Claritin close at hand when he's on the road. "Depending on the climate I am traveling to, my allergies might act up," he explains.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.