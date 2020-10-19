Homeowners everywhere need to take inventory of the fans in their home, as two popular ceiling fans have been recalled after multiple reports they've caused serious injuries. If you have a Great Falls outdoor ceiling fan from Westinghouse Lighting or Kingsbury 70-inch ceiling fan from Lowe's, you need to take action immediately. For more information on what to do if you have these fans, read on, and to see what other piece of furniture could be putting your family at risk, check out A New Study Says This Might Be the Most Dangerous Thing in Your Home.

Harbor Breeze's Kingsbury 70-inch ceiling fans were recalled this month by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC reports that "the light globe can fall from its housing, posing impact and laceration injury hazards." About 280,000 units of these fans were sold from April 2010 through Dec. 2018 exclusively at Lowe's stores or on the company's website, potentially posing a threat to hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The manufacturer, Hong Kong China (HKC) Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, has received 76 reports of the "light globe falling, including four laceration injuries." The CPSC urges consumers with this fan in their home to "immediately contact HKC to request a new owner's manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe."

Additionally, a few days after the Harbor Breeze recall, CPSC reported that all Great Falls outdoor ceiling fans from Westinghouse Lighting had been recalled because the "fan blades can crack and break, posing an impact injury hazard." These fans were sold on Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, and other independent distributors nationwide from Oct. 2019 through Aug. 2020.

The CPSC says about 3,000 of these products, with model number 72043, were sold. The company says they have received 62 reports of "fan blades cracking or breaking, including one report of an impact injury." The CPSC advises customers to stop using the fan immediately and to reach out to Westinghouse Lighting to inquire about a free replacement blade kit.

Of course, these two ceiling fans are not the only products to be recalled recently. Read on for other items that have been taken off the shelves on account of customer safety, like These 2 Popular Wipes Have Just Been Recalled.

1 Peloton

If you've been using a Peloton bike during quarantine to stay in shape, you may want to check to see if the company's latest recall affects you. On Oct. 14, Peloton announced that bikes that had been fitted with PR70P pedals were being recalled. The recall, which affects about 27,000 units sold between July 2013 and May 2016, is due to multiple reports of the pedals breaking and resulting in injury. And for more up-to-date information on recalls, retail, and more, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Super Soaker water guns

With many camps, vacations, and playdates put on hold over the summer due to COVID, tons of kids turned to outdoor, backyard fun to get them through the summer. However, one of summer's most classic toys—the water gun—was recalled just as the season wound down. Two versions of the famous Super Soaker water gun were recalled—the green-and-orange Super Soaker XP 20 and the orange-and-blue Super Soaker XP 30—in August due to an unsafe amount of lead in the ink of the gun's decorative sticker.

3 Sunshine Mills dog food

Dog owners beware—many popular dog foods were recently recalled due to high levels of aflatoxin, a mold byproduct that can be dangerous in high doses. In total, 25 brands—all manufactured by Sunshine Mills—were included in this recall. And that number could soon climb again. And for more on keeping your pup safe, check out how Petco Just Took This Controversial Product Off Its Shelves.

4 Spice Hunter spices

Those who favor a flavorful dish should check their spice cabinets. The Spice Hunter recently recalled several popular spices, including parsley, cinnamon, pepper, paprika, and garlic. According to the FDA, the recall was initiated by the manufacturer when they realized there was potential the spices had come in contact with salmonella.

5 Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets

This medication, commonly prescribed to type-2 diabetes patients, was recalled on Oct. 14. The drug, sold under the brand name Time-Caps Labs, Inc., reportedly contains higher levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) than is acceptable for daily intake. NDMA is "a probable human carcinogen," which can raise your cancer risk in high doses. And for another pill with potentially serious side effects, know that This OTC Pain Medication Could Make You Take Dangerous Risks, Study Says.