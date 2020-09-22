The CDC Says These Are the Riskiest Thanksgiving Activities to Avoid

As the holiday season approaches, we're all going to have to learn how to celebrate safely this year. Thanksgiving in 2020 will certainly look a bit different than it has in years prior, as we'll have to adjust our annual plans to abide by COVID safety precautions. To help guide us along the way, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just outlined which Thanksgiving activities are safe and which pose a level of risk when it comes to COVID.

The CDC asks that everyone skip the usual tradition of having long-distance family come into town to celebrate and opt for staying home with the members of your immediate household instead. According to the CDC, travel increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID. Some activities the CDC says are still safe include having an intimate dinner with your household members, hosting a virtual dinner, doing your Black Friday shopping online, and watching sports, the parade, and movies from home.

Additionally, the CDC outlined moderately risky activities, such as hosting a small outdoor dinner with friends or family, visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people are maintaining social distance, and attending small sports events with safety precautions enforced.

The CDC also pointed out the activities associated with Thanksgiving that put you at the highest risk of contracting or spreading COVID. Here are five things the CDC says not to do during Thanksgiving this year.

1 Shopping in-person

Thanksgiving season is synonymous with amazing deals, early morning shopping, and Black Friday. However, the crowds these events draw make them dangerous as COVID continues to circulate. The CDC warns against going shopping in crowded stores before, on, or right after Thanksgiving and asks people to instead scour for deals online from the comfort and safety of their home. Thank goodness for Cyber Monday, right?

2 Running in or watching a race

Turkey trots are a tradition among many families across America, but this year, you may want to consider doing a quick run with your family around the neighborhood instead of putting yourself at risk in a crowded race, which the CDC urges people to avoid participating in or attending.

3 Attending parades

Parades are a Thanksgiving staple. While many people already watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from their home with a hot drink in hand, plenty others show up to experience the parade in person or attend a local one. This year, however, the CDC suggests that people do not attend any crowded parades. To comply, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be on TV only.

4 Drinking

A glass of wine with dinner will likely pass muster, but drinking too much or doing drugs can cloud your judgment and increase the likelihood of you participating in risky behaviors, says the CDC. This Thanksgiving, you will need your wits about you to make safe decisions that limit the risk of getting or spreading COVID.

5 Attending indoor gatherings

Although Thanksgiving is usually a holiday where family comes from near and far to share a dinner and show how grateful they are for each other, this year will have to be a bit different. The CDC warns against attending large indoor gatherings with people who are not from your immediate household. So get your Zoom account ready to connect with family members far and wide or enjoy an intimate in-person meal with your immediate family.