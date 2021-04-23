The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company

When you're grocery shopping, there are likely a number of factors that go into your purchasing decisions, from price to seasonality. However, at the moment, there's another crucial piece of information that should be informing your shopping choices: just how safe those groceries are in terms of your health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just issued a food safety alert for all of the products from one particular brand due to serious health concerns. Read on to discover if you should be ditching these from your kitchen now.

All products from Jule's Foods have been recalled.

On April 23, the CDC announced a food safety alert for all products produced by Jule's Foods. The day prior, Jule's Foods announced the recall of their full product lineup, including Jule's artichoke spinach dip (UPC 860388001569), Jule's black garlic cashew brie (UPC 860388001552), Jule's cashew brie (classic) (UPC 860388001507), Jule's truffle cashew brie (UPC 860388001514), and Jule's vegan ranch dressing (UPC 860388001521).

The recalled products were sold in grocery stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, and were also available for purchase online.

The foods may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella.

According to the CDC, the Jule's products have been linked to a salmonella duisberg outbreak in the U.S. that's affected individuals in multiple states. Individuals who become sick due to salmonella exposure most frequently experience abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever, with symptoms typically resolving within a seven-day period.

However, among certain people—particularly infants, adults over 65, and immunocompromised individuals—salmonella can result in more severe symptoms. The CDC reports that salmonella is responsible for approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year. Thus far, there have been five reported cases of salmonella thought to be related to the consumption of Jule's products, two hospitalizations, and no deaths.

Most people should not take antibiotics to treat the infection.

If you have symptoms of a salmonella infection but are otherwise healthy, the CDC cautions against taking antibiotics to resolve the illness. "Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it," the agency says.

While the type of salmonella affecting products in the Jule's recall typically has mild side effects, the CDC explains that its recommendations for care are unique to this strain, noting that other strains of the bacterium can cause more serious health issues, including typhoid fever.

If you have these foods at home, take precautions beyond throwing them out.

Anyone with Jule's products at home should throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased. "Do not eat, sell, or serve any recalled products," the CDC warns.

However, just tossing the recalled products isn't sufficient if you want to stay safe. The CDC also recommends using hot soapy water or a dishwasher to wash any items or surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled products; if you have any symptoms of a salmonella infection, contact a medical professional.