Health

The CDC Just Quietly Removed Its Most Controversial Guidelines

Just like other recent amendments to health recommendations, the agency made the changes subtly.

By Zachary Mack
November 18, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
November 18, 2020
circle

As schools began to reopen across the U.S. earlier this year, many parents struggled with the potential risks of infecting their children and their households by sending their kids to learn in person. But despite the concerns of many in the scientific community, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave a green light for students to head back to school, citing some research suggesting it was safe in their guidelines. Now, with the pandemic surging worse than ever before in most areas, the CDC has just made a surprising update to its COVID recommendations, removing its enthusiastic call to open schools.

The previously posted guidelines, which downplayed the risk of transmission between children compared to adults, was removed from the CDC's website on Oct. 29 without a public announcement, The Hill reports. "Some of the prior content was outdated and as new scientific information has emerged the site has been updated to reflect current knowledge about COVID-19 and schools," a CDC spokesperson told the outlet.

Read on to find out what this could mean for your kids, and for more on how you can tell you're sick, check out These 4 Easy-To-Miss Symptoms Could Mean You Have COVID, Experts Say.

Read the original article on Best Life.

The CDC says new data led to the school guideline change.

Teenage girl student at a high school standing among the students and looking at camera. All students wearing N95 Face masks waiting in line.
iStock

While initial studies found that children were not only at a lower risk of developing severe COVID but also less likely to transmit the disease, more recent research has begun to sway the opinion of public health officials. In fact, a study from the CDC itself released in September found that teens and tweens between the ages of 12 and 17 were twice as likely to become ill with coronavirus as children aged 5 to 11. This, coupled with increased infection rates in the majority of states, led the agency to make the changes. And if you want regular COVID updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The CDC's website now carries an entirely different message.

Teacher and students wearing masks during coronavirus pandemic back to school
Shutterstock

The agency controversially threw its support behind getting kids back to class over the summer, with its very top brass making the case that the virus wasn't as serious a threat to children as a lack of normalcy was. In a statement on July 23, CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said: "It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall…School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth."

But in an about-face, the agency replaced its previously enthusiastic endorsement of opening schools with a statement, now saying that "the body of evidence is growing that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and contrary to early reports might play a role in transmission." The CDC also now acknowledges that "teachers and students are in close contact for much of the day, and schools can become a place where respiratory diseases like COVID-19 can quickly spread." And for more on where the pandemic is the worst, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

Many officials are applauding the school guideline changes.

Kids in masks running through school yard
Shutterstock/FamVeld

The changes come months after experts in the public health community began petitioning the agency to change its outlook on school openings, which many felt were more the result of political pressure than actual scientific reasoning.

"I am pleased that, in response to this request, CDC has now removed two guidance documents unsupported by science and has agreed to update two more that Director Redfield concedes are 'out of date,'" Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said in a statement. "With infections rising dramatically across the country, it is critical that schools, teachers, and families have accurate, trustworthy public health information on the coronavirus." And for more on politics and the pandemic, check out This Is Why Dr. Fauci Isn't on Joe Biden's COVID Task Force.

But some top health agencies, like the WHO, still favor keeping schools open.

Elementary age school kids at school in mask
Halfpoint / Shutterstock

While the CDC's update may have come as a welcome change to many in the scientific community, there are still others who feel differently. For example, guidance posted on the World Health Organization's (WHO) website, last updated on Sept. 18, reads: "To date, few outbreaks involving children or schools have been reported. However, the small number of outbreaks reported among teaching or associated staff to date suggests that spread of COVID-19 within educational settings may be limited." And for more news on controlling the pandemic, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Many People Need to Get Vaccinated to Stop COVID.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Jr.
    Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Jr.
    Culture

    "Cake Boss" Star Says He May Never Bake Again

    Will this star be able to work after his injury?

  • child assembling thanksgiving arts and crafts while playing thanksgiving games
    child assembling thanksgiving arts and crafts while playing thanksgiving games
    Smarter Living

    Fun Thanksgiving Games for the Whole Family

    It's the perfect year to create a new tradition.

  • Michael J Fox
    Michael J Fox
    Culture

    Michael J. Fox's Embarrassing Princess Diana Story

    "It was agony."

  • This Popular Clothing Brand Is Closing 100 Stores
    This Popular Clothing Brand Is Closing 100 Stores
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Clothing Brand Is Closing 100 Stores

    The brand has already closed 118 stores in 2020.

  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
    Culture

    Celeb Couples Who Had Top-Secret Weddings

    No press allowed.

  • Close up of a young woman having a nasal swab test done by his doctor
    Close up of a young woman having a nasal swab test done by his doctor
    Health

    You Need a Negative COVID Test to Enter These Sates

    Check this list before your Thanksgiving plans.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE