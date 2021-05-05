As more and more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been combing through its guidance on preventing the spread of COVID and reassessing the risk moving forward. The agency recently released guidelines for a highly anticipated summer activity, but some people were dismayed by how restrictive the guidelines were. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, acknowledged that the public probably feels this guidance goes "a little bit too far," but he ultimately defended the CDC's judgment. Read on to find out which guidelines Fauci admits are "a bit strict," and for more from the CDC, The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated.

The new CDC guidelines for summer camp say everyone must wear a mask at all times, even outside.

As summer approaches, kids and parents alike are eager for summer camp to kick off. In anticipation of the season, the CDC updated its guidance for attendance on April 24. These new CDC guidelines maintain that children ages two and up should wear masks the entire time, even when outdoors. The only exception to this rule is when people are eating, drinking, or swimming. According to the guidance, masks must also be worn by vaccinated staff and campers. The guidelines also mandate maintaining at least three feet between campers in the same cohort, and six feet between campers and staff or campers in different cohorts. When eating without their masks, all campers must be at least six feet from each other.

Dr. Fauci said the summer camp guidelines are "conservative."

To some people, the updated CDC guidance goes overboard. On May 5, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci what his feelings were on the guidelines. "I wouldn't call them excessive," the infectious disease expert said. "But they certainly are conservative." He went on to add, "I think what you're going to start to see is really in real-time, continually reevaluating that for its practicality. Because you're right, people look at that, and they say, 'Well is that being a little bit too far right now?'"

Guthrie pressed Fauci on how the CDC came to decide on these updated measures. "The CDC makes decisions based on science. They will continually reevaluate that," Fauci said. "You're right, it looks a bit strict, a bit stringent, but that's the reason why they keep looking at that and trying to reevaluate literally in real-time whether or not that's the practical way to go."

The CDC recently updated guidelines for fully vaccinated adults.

The guidelines for summer camp are notably strict compared to the updated guidelines the CDC recently put out for fully vaccinated people. On April 29, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outdoors unless they're in a crowded place. Beyond that, the CDC said that unvaccinated people don't have to wear a mask if they're walking, running, biking, or attending a small outdoor gathering with vaccinated people.

Adolescents may soon be eligible for vaccination.

Camp-aged adolescents may be vaccinated by the time camp is in session. The New York Times reports that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for people between the ages of 12 and 15 by early next week. This clearance for adolescent use would be an amendment to the original emergency-use authorization granted to Pfizer by the FDA.