While we already knew indoor gatherings are high-risk environments for spreading COVID, a new study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows just how easily you can catch COVID at home when you live with someone who is infected.

To gain a better understanding of household transmission of the coronavirus, the CDC looked at 101 households in Nashville, Tennessee and Marshfield, Wisconsin from April to September. In each of the households, there was one "index patient," defined as the first member of a household to show COVID symptoms and test positive for the illness. The 101 index patients and 191 people who lived with them were trained to "complete symptom diaries and obtain self-collected specimens, nasal swabs only or nasal swabs and saliva samples, daily for 14 days," the CDC says.

Read on to see how frequently the virus was passed inside the homes of infected patients, along with other key findings from the study.

Read the original article on Best Life.

Infection occurred more than 50 percent of the time overall.

Among all household members enrolled in the study, 102 submitted nasal swabs or saliva specimens that tested positive, for a secondary infection rate of 53 percent overall. The rate was similar for patients who were asked only to submit nasal swab specimens, the CDC found.

The infection rate was high across all age groups.

Prior to this study, the CDC said estimates about household transmission rates varied widely and that there was little data on the rate children transmitted the virus to other members of their household. As it turns out, age was an insignificant factor in how often infected patients passed the virus on to others they lived with.

Index patients younger than 12 had an infection rate of 53 percent, while patients ages 18 to 49 years old and patients over age 50 infected others at a rate of 53 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

Transmission almost always occurred within the first week of illness.

In addition to finding that virus transmission occurred frequently, the study also showed that it occurred early on. "Approximately 75 percent of secondary infections were identified within five days of he index patient's illness onset," the CDC said. This, too, was true for both children and adults.

Self-isolation is crucial to prevent transmission within your home.

Based on the study's findings, the CDC gave the following guidance: "Persons should self-isolate immediately at the onset of COVID-like symptoms, at the time of testing as a result of a high-risk exposure, or at time of a positive test result, whichever comes first. All household members, including the index case, should wear masks within shared spaces in the household."