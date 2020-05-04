Health

13 States Where You Can Now Get a Haircut

Some state lockdown orders are lifting and businesses are reopening. Here's where you can get a haircut.

By Colby Hall
May 4, 2020
By Colby Hall
May 4, 2020
In over a dozen states, lockdown orders are beginning to end, and parts of the country are returning to a "new normal" post-quarantine. The decision to "open up" local economies is left to state governors. As a result, some states are allowing businesses like movie theaters, restaurants, and hair salons to open up with strict guidelines. Others? Not so much. If you're looking shaggy and wondering when you can get a haircut specifically, read on to see the states that are allowing beauty salons and barbershops to open. And for more on life after quarantine, check out 10 Weird Ways Life Will Be Different After the Coronavirus Lockdown.

1
Alaska

alaska state flag facts
Shutterstock

On Apr. 27, hair salons and barbershops in Alaska were two of the businesses that reopened in the state, along with restaurants and other nonessential businesses. And if you don't live in a state where you can get a haircut, check out these 7 Expert Tips for Giving Yourself a Haircut While in Quarantine.

2
Colorado

colorado state flag facts
Shutterstock

On May 1, hair salons and barbershops in the state of Colorado were able to open their doors again—no restaurants yet though for residents of the Rocky Mountain State.

3
Georgia

georgia state flag facts
Shutterstock

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp became something of the political face for aggressive reopening when he announced that as of Apr. 24, a great number of retail businesses, including hair salons and barbershops, could open if they follow social distancing guidelines.

4
Maine

state flag of maine, random fun facts

As of May 1, Maine allowed the reopening of hair salons and barbershops along with drive-in theaters, auto dealerships, and car washes.

5
Missouri

missouri state flag facts
Shutterstock

On May 4, Missouri started phase one of its recovery plan, which allows businesses such as barbershops and cosmetology shops, hair salons, and tattoo parlors to operate under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. And for more businesses that'll look different after COVID-19, check out 5 Things You'll Never See at Movie Theaters Again After Coronavirus.

6
Nebraska

nebraska state flag facts
Shutterstock

Hair salons and barbershops in Nebraska can open as of May 4 while maintaining limited capacity and with employees and customers wearing masks. And if you need some guidance on taking care of your mask, here are 7 Signs You Need to Replace Your Face Mask ASAP.

7
North Dakota

north dakota state flag facts
Shutterstock

As of Apr. 27, hair salons and barbershops in North Dakota could open as long as they "adjust appointment times for the enhanced cleaning between customers" and "keep thorough daily records of employees and any close contacts."

8
Oklahoma

oklahoma state flag facts
Shutterstock

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that salons, barbershops, and other businesses would be allowed to open on Apr. 24.

9
South Dakota

south dakota state flag facts
Shutterstock

South Dakotans never had to deal with an "opening up" decree, seeing as Gov. Kristi Noem never issued a stay-at-home order statewide. As long as the area that a business is in is seeing coronavirus cases decrease for two weeks, the store can open up—including hair salons and barber shops.

10
Tennessee

tennessee state flag facts
Shutterstock
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee began the state's reopening with restaurants on Apr. 27. Retail stores followed on Apr. 29 and gyms on May 1. As of May 6, hair salons and barbershops—along with other beauty businesses—can also reopen in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.

11
Utah

utah state flag facts
Shutterstock

Starting May 1, Gov. Gary R. Herbert allowed restaurant dining, gyms, and hair salons to reopen with precautions in place.

12
West Virginia

west virginia state flag facts
Shutterstock

Starting May 4, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifted restrictions on certain businesses, including restaurants and hair salons, presuming they follow CDC guidelines.

13
Wyoming

wyoming state flag facts
Shutterstock

As of May 1, most retail businesses—including hair salons and barbershops—were allowed to reopen in Wyoming.

