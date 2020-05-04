13 States Where You Can Now Get a Haircut

In over a dozen states, lockdown orders are beginning to end, and parts of the country are returning to a "new normal" post-quarantine. The decision to "open up" local economies is left to state governors. As a result, some states are allowing businesses like movie theaters, restaurants, and hair salons to open up with strict guidelines. Others? Not so much. If you're looking shaggy and wondering when you can get a haircut specifically, read on to see the states that are allowing beauty salons and barbershops to open. And for more on life after quarantine, check out 10 Weird Ways Life Will Be Different After the Coronavirus Lockdown.

1 Alaska

On Apr. 27, hair salons and barbershops in Alaska were two of the businesses that reopened in the state, along with restaurants and other nonessential businesses.

2 Colorado

On May 1, hair salons and barbershops in the state of Colorado were able to open their doors again—no restaurants yet though for residents of the Rocky Mountain State.

3 Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp became something of the political face for aggressive reopening when he announced that as of Apr. 24, a great number of retail businesses, including hair salons and barbershops, could open if they follow social distancing guidelines.

4 Maine

As of May 1, Maine allowed the reopening of hair salons and barbershops along with drive-in theaters, auto dealerships, and car washes.

5 Missouri

On May 4, Missouri started phase one of its recovery plan, which allows businesses such as barbershops and cosmetology shops, hair salons, and tattoo parlors to operate under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines.

6 Nebraska

Hair salons and barbershops in Nebraska can open as of May 4 while maintaining limited capacity and with employees and customers wearing masks.

7 North Dakota

As of Apr. 27, hair salons and barbershops in North Dakota could open as long as they "adjust appointment times for the enhanced cleaning between customers" and "keep thorough daily records of employees and any close contacts."

8 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that salons, barbershops, and other businesses would be allowed to open on Apr. 24.

9 South Dakota

South Dakotans never had to deal with an "opening up" decree, seeing as Gov. Kristi Noem never issued a stay-at-home order statewide. As long as the area that a business is in is seeing coronavirus cases decrease for two weeks, the store can open up—including hair salons and barber shops.

10 Tennessee

Bill Lee began Tennessee Gov.began the state's reopening with restaurants on Apr. 27. Retail stores followed on Apr. 29 and gyms on May 1. As of May 6, hair salons and barbershops—along with other beauty businesses —can also reopen in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.

11 Utah

Starting May 1, Gov. Gary R. Herbert allowed restaurant dining, gyms, and hair salons to reopen with precautions in place.

12 West Virginia

Starting May 4, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifted restrictions on certain businesses, including restaurants and hair salons, presuming they follow CDC guidelines.

13 Wyoming

As of May 1, most retail businesses—including hair salons and barbershops—were allowed to reopen in Wyoming.